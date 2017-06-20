Carlton Court Expands its London Apartments With A Brand New 3-bedroom Flat

Carlton Court expands its number of London luxury serviced apartments with the addition of a fully furnished 3-bedroom flat. This apartment can accommodate up to 6 people and comes with 24/7 security and other 5-star services.

Contact

Carlton court Apartments Mayfair

***@gmail.com Carlton court Apartments Mayfair

End

-- Carlton Court, the leading provider of serviced apartment solutions, has added a brand new 3-bedroom flat to its lavish London portfolio. This serviced apartment is part of its fully self-contained boutique building comprising of a penthouse, 1-bedroom apartment, 2-bedroom duplex and 2-bedroom deluxe apartment. By adding a 3-bedroom apartment, the company can cater for groups of 5 or 6.The CEO of Carlton Court says, "We are very excited to introduce our luxurious 3-bedroom flat that joins our existing apartments in Mayfair. With this added to our existing apartments, we hope to strengthen the choices available to our guests in London". He further added, "The demand for well-furnished and comfortableexceeds the present supply, so we are constantly looking for opportunities to expand our presence with better apartments for our guests".The 3-bedroom apartment occupies a central position in London and is located in Mayfair, which is considered one of the safest areas of the city. The apartments are incredibly convenient for commuters and are only minutes away from landmark locations, such as Oxford Street, Piccadilly, Park Lane, Knightsbridge and Buckingham Palace."Our 3-bedroom apartment offers guests a beautiful interior, an open-plan living space, fully-equipped kitchen, premium furniture and high-end fixtures. The master bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom, the second bedroom can be a twin or double as per our guest's preference and the third bedroom comes with a double bed with a separate w/c", says a spokesperson of the company. "As with our other luxury serviced apartments, this apartment is equipped with free Wi-Fi, LCD TV showing over 2,000 channels in various languages and enjoys 24/7 security and concierge service".Carlton Court's 3-bedroom apartment can be booked by calling them direct for the best price possible, that also includes free inclusive 5-star services, such as a breakfast hamper, maid service, concierge service and more.: Carlton Court is one of the leading providers of affordable and luxurious serviced apartments in London. Its apartments are fully furnished with plush interiors. The main aim of the company is to make business and leisure travellers to London feel like they are at home.Contact - Carlton CourtCarlton Court 10 Down Street, MayfairLondon, W1J 7AL, UKTelephone: +020 3820 4590Fax: + 44 20 7629 3225Email:Website: