News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jay Chamberlain and The New Era of Texas Music
When music becomes your career it brings you into so many changes and opportunities. The difference for your success is whether you use those opportunities to your advantage or not
Today, we celebrate a gentleman who is taking advantage of every opportunity that has been presented to him in the last few. A former artist now producer, Chamberlain Jay has a long history of indie adventures in Texas music scene. Thru the years he has experienced a slight hint of success. This passion had him always striving and looking forward for that big payday that everyone believes they are entitled to. Until a recent epiphany that enlightened his vision made him redirect his focus onto the real keys to longevity of the game, distribution & licensing. He hustled his way thru to acquire a few successful placements in the past. His accomplishments were more lessons than big money makers, yet these experiences opened his eyes to the opportunities he previously passed up on before.
After networking extensively online he managed to connect with New York City digital label owner Affluent Records CEO Oscar Sanchez. To which he was able to secure a single deal for his new track "TELL ME".
"The track has an 80's infused retro dance feel with Madonna esque sounding vocals, which gives it that full disco/pop experience. I love the track. Jay is a very inspiring talent, his passion for misc and artists reminds me of a 2017 Jelly Bean Benitez, a producer & talent scout. The music he makes provides an ambience and energy that I love. I expect nothing but the best from Jay to create a promising future which is why I also opened the door for him to become a talent scout as well" says Sanchez.
Jay began immediately to bring new artists to the label from his hometown. Be on the look out for new singles coming soon from MISTA MISTA, THE RIVER GANG & AVERAGE MAN slated for late summer fall 2017.
Today Jay is totally loving his life and living his dream. He has accomplished a lot of reasons to celebrate, having a new single distributed world wide on a major digital label. Also bringing in new artists from his hometown and opening doors for them. All the while actively searching for new artists and label imprints looking for distribution in TEXAS and the surrounding states. "Life is what you make it so why not go full blast ", says Chamberlain.
Buy Jay Chamberlains new single at ITUNES today on AFFLUENT / ORCHARD / SONY https://itunes.apple.com/
Website Link https://chamberlainjay.wordpress.com
If you are looking for distribution, label services, brand management, music production, licensing and more contact Jay directly at sizeupmusic_
Contact
Affluent Entertainment
***@affluentrecords.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse