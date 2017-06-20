News By Tag
Muvi Launches Audio Streaming Service
Content Owners can now launch their Audio or Music Streaming Service, offering Live and On-Demand content instantly across Web and Mobile (iOS & Android) using Muvi
With this release Muvi becomes the first and only platform in the world that offers monetization of Live & On-Demand Video and Audio content along with Physical Products (ecommerce) across Web, Mobile and TV ecosystems via a single, unified & powerful CMS that controls and manages everything from IT Infrastructure, Meta-Data Management, Monetization, Subscription Management, Invoicing & Billing, User Management to Website and Mobile & TV Apps, for the content owners.
"Imagine the power running Netflix, Spotify and Amazon all under a single unified brand and platform, users can watch movies, stream music and buy their favorite products all without having to logout, switch apps or add their payment methods again and again! Muvi brings the power of this unified approach to everyone." says Viraj Mehta, Head of International Business and Marketing at Muvi
Existing users of Muvi can immediately start using its Audio Streaming Service at no extra cost, and can either chose to launch a separate offering of Audio Streaming under their existing brand, or update their existing website and apps to offer a hybrid of Video & Audio Streaming Service using Muvi's easy to use templates.
Some of the features that the Audio Streaming Service offers are (but not limited to) – Album, Track and Meta-Data Management, Auto Play of next track, Playlists, Add to Favorites, Auto Resume across devices, Content Partner Portal for Content Syndication, Standalone website Template and mobile apps for Audio Streaming.
Apart from the above, like its video offering, customers can instantly take advantage of over 500+ features that Muvi offers currently out of the box, from multiple monetization options to Multi-currency billing, from Multi-Lingual website and apps to Geo-Blocking & VPN detection and blocking, Coupons and Vouchers to Analytics & Reports, everything a customer needs to launch their Audio or Video Streaming Service will be available out-of-the-box with Muvi.
"With this update, we have modified the way we look at 'content' and instead of considering it as video, audio or physical separately, we have unified it giving us the ability to take any piece of content or product and be able to place it across any platform (Web, mobile or TV) in any language and monetize it in any currency and format" – says Anshuman Das, CEO, Muvi LLC
Muvi has won the trust of hundreds of businesses worldwide in a very short span on time, for its OTT platform and wants to bring its end-to-end offering to the audio and music streaming industry, offering a fully managed, enterprise grade OTT Platform that can scale and cater to infinite users and demand instantly at a click of a button.
Muvi offers a risk free 14-days free trial to anyone who wants to test out the platform before subscribing to the service and once subscribed they can be assured of round the clock support (Enterprise plan), maintenance, and product updates that will keep their platform up to speed with rest of the industry.
To learn more about Muvi, please visit https://www.muvi.com & to launch your Audio or Music Streaming Service please visit - https://www.muvi.com/
