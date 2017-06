June 26: Weekly Voting Results Report on Current Affairs - Seven Billion Today

Contact

--(mailto:jean@sevenbilliontoday.com)Hong Kong (26 June, 2017) — Seven Billion Today (sevenbilliontoday.com), a new social media platform with a conscience, has been launched across the world, designed for people, charities and NGOs to post and raise awareness of the issues affecting mankind today.Top votes of last week on Seven Billion Today:75% of respondents vote to demand Israel halts its settlement activities in the Palestine territories and east Jerusalem.Only 36% of voters believe the international aid groups' use of approaches and assistance delivery via subcontracting to local groups is ethical and practical.90% of people think it is a war crime to launch attacks on civilian infrastructures.44% of respondents are pro-life.38% of voters think the ban on degrading or sexist advertising violates freedom of speech.29% of people believe it is essential for Kurdish authorities to delay people fleeing at the checkpoints.67% of respondents agree that addressing economic inequalities is "key" to meeting the challenge of countering terrorism without fuelling racism and xenophobia.Get involved on: sevenbilliontoday.com To find out more visit us or email Jean Cao, Executive Director, via email: jean@sevenbilliontoday.com ( mailto:jean@ sevenbilliontoday.com? subject=To%20Seven% 20Bi... ).About Company: Seven Billion Today donates its profits to causes, charities or NGOs that the community nominates on a monthly basisThe platform is available to all participants on a zero-cost basis.We live in a time when greed and profit, corruption, injustice, inequality, conflict and bureaucracy reigns. As humanity, we see poverty, crime, sickness, famine, environmental decay, war, displacement, and hopelessness borne out of poor governance and profiteering.We have had enough. Seven Billion Today is where we meet, share our views, get heard, be counted and make a difference - because together, we can.Users can get involved by:- Posting articles, images and videos about issues or projects you are passionate about- Creating polls, and voting on different topics- Connecting with and messaging like-minded people across the planet