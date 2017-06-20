News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
June 26: Weekly Voting Results Report on Current Affairs - Seven Billion Today
+852 53609885
jean@sevenbilliontoday.com (mailto:jean@
Hong Kong (26 June, 2017) — Seven Billion Today (sevenbilliontoday.com)
Top votes of last week on Seven Billion Today:
1. Israeli Settlement Starts in West Bank
75% of respondents vote to demand Israel halts its settlement activities in the Palestine territories and east Jerusalem.
2. International Aid Groups Fail to Manage Risks in War Zones
Only 36% of voters believe the international aid groups' use of approaches and assistance delivery via subcontracting to local groups is ethical and practical.
3. Iraqi Children Trapped in Cycles of Violence
90% of people think it is a war crime to launch attacks on civilian infrastructures.
4. US Refuses to Back UN on Safe Abortions
44% of respondents are pro-life.
5. Ad Stereotypes Block Women's Equality
38% of voters think the ban on degrading or sexist advertising violates freedom of speech.
6. Kurdish Authorities Delaying Civilians Fleeing IS: HRW
29% of people believe it is essential for Kurdish authorities to delay people fleeing at the checkpoints.
7. Countering Terrorism without Racism: UN
67% of respondents agree that addressing economic inequalities is "key" to meeting the challenge of countering terrorism without fuelling racism and xenophobia.
Get involved on: sevenbilliontoday.com.
To find out more visit us or email Jean Cao, Executive Director, via email: jean@sevenbilliontoday.com (mailto:jean@
About Company: Seven Billion Today donates its profits to causes, charities or NGOs that the community nominates on a monthly basis
The platform is available to all participants on a zero-cost basis.
We live in a time when greed and profit, corruption, injustice, inequality, conflict and bureaucracy reigns. As humanity, we see poverty, crime, sickness, famine, environmental decay, war, displacement, and hopelessness borne out of poor governance and profiteering.
We have had enough. Seven Billion Today is where we meet, share our views, get heard, be counted and make a difference - because together, we can.
Users can get involved by:
- Posting articles, images and videos about issues or projects you are passionate about
- Creating polls, and voting on different topics
- Connecting with and messaging like-minded people across the planet
Contact
Seven Billion Today
Cao Junchen
+85253609885
***@sevenbilliontoday.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse