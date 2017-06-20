News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
WaterCheck.biz Is Named Excludive Distributor for Eco Carb Countertop Water Purifiers
The Eco Carb Countertop Water Purifier is one of the most the most advanced countertop water filter purifier systems on the market. It comes with a world class, long lasting filter, sleek design, patented EZ to read filter monitor.
Details Of The Eco Carb Water Filter Purifier ....
• The World class filter technology of the Eco Carb Countertop Water Purifier removes a super long list of nasty chemicals from drinking water including Chlorine, Chloramines, COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand), Lead, Arsenic, Cadmium, Chromium, Copper, Fluoride, Nitrates, Nitrites, Pesticides, Herbicides, VOC's (Volatile Organic Compounds), Iron, Aluminum, THM (Trihalomethanes)
• The Eco Carb Countertop Water Filter Purifier System also removes pathogenic bacteria and cysts.
• It has world class, eco-friendly, water filter technology.
• It has a great lifetime warranty.
• It has a great budget price.
• It is super easy to install on most standard faucets.
• Our Eco Carb filter cartridge lasts up to 2,000 gallons - and gets replaced every 12 to 18 months.
• EZ to read filter change monitor - so you know exactly when to replace the filter cartridge.
• Our Eco Carb Filter is cleanable with a scotchbrite pad - to extend the filter life.
• Our Eco Carb has the only the only filter recycling program in the industry.
• Super sleek chrome housing, goes with any decor.
• Dollar for dollar, this is the best water filter on the market today - hands down - and thumbs up.
"People around the USA and the around the world are being impacted by seriously tainted water. At WaterCheck.biz, we take that seriously. We responded by bringing the Eco Carb Countertop Water Filter Purifier to market. We have spent close to 5 years to develop the Eco Carb - with painstaking research and development. The Eco Carb Countertop Water Filter Purifier brings together world class filter technology, budget pricing, clean and sleek design, robust construction, as well as, the important feature of an EZ to read filter monitor - a feature that usually comes with filters at twice or three times the price," said Leslie Gabriel, CEO of WaterCheck.biz
For more information visit the website at https://www.watercheck.biz/
Media Contact
WaterCheck.biz
Leslie Gabriel
888 222 0840
***@watercheck.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse