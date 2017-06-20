Dr. Crystal Porter CEO of Mane Insights Hosts The Science of Hair Forum - Debunking Hair Myths Today

America's #1 Hair Scientist, Dr. Crystal Porter, CEO of Mane Insights is set to host her "The Science Of Hair" forum + meetup event this Mon. evening 6/26/17 from 6:30-8:30p (ET) @ The East Market - Purely Natural located in Reynoldsurg, Ohio.