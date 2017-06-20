City Beat News Announces Spectrum Award Winners for 2017

City Beat News continues to announce the Spectrum Award-winning companies on its website on a rolling annual basis.

Contact

Jamie Rawcliffe

***@citybeatnews.com Jamie Rawcliffe

End

-- Midway through 2017, City Beat News continues to roll out the winners of its prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction.The Spectrum Awards are announced on www.CityBeatNews.com;the site's search engine allows consumers to verify a company's award status. City Beat News recognizes award winners for the benefit of consumers and businesses, both of whom want credible customer satisfaction research. Consumers can verify a company's status as a Spectrum winner and know they can expect the great service others have had, while businesses want to learn how they stack up in the eyes of their customers.Thousands of hours are spent each year researching the customer service performance histories of businesses and professionals. Only those who earn the highest ratings are honored with the City Beat News Spectrum Award. "We research and publish these results free. This allows us to stay objective and unbiased," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence, which teamed with City Beat News to recognize and promote superior customer service. "It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies who place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience."City Beat News has collected performance data since 2009, so it has more than just a snapshot of a company and what it has done recently. The analysis avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor. Negative reviews, true or not, can truly damage a business's reputation.Consumers value a source they can trust to help them find companies that will exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a legitimate indicator of future customer service."Each winner receives one annual rating to identify for you, the consumer, who has rated among the best," says Jamie Rawcliffe, City Beat News Editor. "The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Award Page highlighting further information."The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. The Center encourages excellence everywhere — from the customer experience in business to service in the professions, and to those individuals who inspire us in leadership, community service and sports. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, identifies and salutes that excellence in commercial businesses, such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and in non-commercial fields through Stirling's "life" and "public service" divisions.City Beat News is located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.