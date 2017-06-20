Zapproved Sponsors The Knowledge Group's Live Webcast on Federal Rule of Evidence, E-Discovery

News By Tag
Event Synopsis
Protecting the attorney-client privilege is critical for effective representation. With the prevalence of electronic communication comes an increased risk of accidentally producing privileged information. Fortunately, there are solutions to these kinds of nightmare. The Federal Rule of Evidence (FRE) 502 can help attorneys ensure that privilege is protected against and limit the impact of inadvertent disclosure of privileged materials. However, FRE 502 is often underutilized and not well understood.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will discuss the fundamental aspects of FRE 502. The speakers will help counsel leverage the opportunities offered by FRE 502 to preserve the privilege and confidentiality of work product.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
• An Overview of FRE 502
• FRE 502 and Inadvertent Disclosures
• FRE 502(e) Clawback Agreements
• Important Case Law Regarding FRE 502 and Clawback Agreements
• Best Practices
About Zapproved
Founded in 2008 in Portland, Ore., Zapproved LLC is a pioneer in developing cloud-hosted software for corporate legal departments. The Z-Discovery Platform returns power to in-house corporate legal teams and helps them navigate electronic discovery with minimal risk and cost, and it sets new standards for scalability and intuitive design. The company's flagship product, Legal Hold Pro, is widely adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 corporations and won the 2016 Legaltech News Innovation Awards for Best E-Discovery Legal Hold Product, and the company was named as a "vendor to watch" in the 2015 Gartner Magic Quadrant for E-Discovery. http://www.zapproved.com
About The Knowledge Group /The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group is a series of live webcasts produced by The Knowledge Group, LLC, which examine trends, regulatory, and technology changes across a variety of industries. For further details, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
