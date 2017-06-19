 
YCGQ perform at Sold Out Mally Mall Bet Awards Pre party

 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- YCGQ perform at Mally Mall's BET Awards Pre party

Rising trap rap superstars YCGQ performed last night (June 24th 2017) at Couture Hollywood and the wild, sold out pre party drew a slew of hip

Hop music fans. YCGQ performed a high energy set that had the crowd dancing and waving their hands in the air. The young duo then were seen hanging out with producer and star of VH1's love and hip hop Mally Mall (Lil Wayne, Drake, Migos, Wiz Khalifa, Tyga) who invited them to perform on his annual

BET Awards party. YCGQ, recently signed to Hood And Associates are certainly getting some quick exposure since signing to Hood And Associates (Weston "Ditch" Frey & Randolph Hood) management and record label less that a week ago. The duo trap rappers have perfected a trap southern sound mixed with a West Coast mindset as one is from New Orleans, Louisiana and one is from Long Beach, California. Their style has been put in the same genre as: Famous Dex, Migos, Lil Yachty, and the smooth style of Rae Sremmurd.

YCGQ will release a full album very soon with Hood And Associates on Universal Music Group. YCGQ can be found on Instagram @realycgq . Hood And Associates can be found at www.hoodandtalent.com and on Instagram @hoodassociates .

YCGQ signed to the label after recently being discovered as trap rap prodigies too good for the label to pass on, with a running start on BET Awards weekend the duo is off to a major start.
Source:Wolfpak media
Email:***@hoodandtalent.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
