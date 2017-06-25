 
TheGRCBlueBook and Opal Financial Group 2017 Conference schedule begins!

 
 
LINCOLN, R.I. - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Opal Financial Group has agreed to renew its Media Partnership with TheGRCBlueBook.com for 2017!  "We are delighted that Opal Financial Group has decided to continue with our media partnership for 2017," stated James Bone, executive director, TheGRCBlueBook.

Opal Group and TheGRCBlueBook kick off 2017 with two world class events in Newport, Rhode Island July 24 – 26th, 2017 at the Newport Marriott hotel.

As Opal Group's flagship event, The Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum has become Opal's largest family office event in the world. Known for its rich history and magnificent mansions, Newport, RI attracts thousands of delegates each year. The voyage begins with an annual Regatta Cup race, giving delegates an opportunity to find their inner competitor, and race across the harbor. In the course of three days, family offices, private investors, and investment managers navigate their way through the choppy waters of the past recession, while continuing to explore the best ways to map out their portfolios," according to Opal Financial.

Opal Group's annual Public Funds Conference (http://opalgroup.net/conference/public-funds-summit-east-...) addresses issues that are critical to the investment success of senior public pension fund officers and trustees in the new millennium. Concerns of funding liabilities for beneficiaries in a world of declining returns yet maintaining a balance between the risk/ reward paradigms is center in the mind of many trustees and representatives of pension plans around the country. The exchange of ideas both in and out of the session halls are key in educating and identifying viable alternatives that will address these concerns. We will discuss how surplus returns should affect employee benefit plans; closely examine the processes for selection and evaluation of investment managers. Beyond the investment sphere we also address legal issues facing pension plans, ethic regulations and the importance of on-going education for plan sponsors and their fiduciaries.

Members of TheGRCBlueBook will receive discounts to attend and experience some the most informative training and discussions impacting the financial services industry.  Don't delay, now is the time to prepare for 2017 in what will be a transition year for markets and new challenges for the industry.

"TheGRCBlueBook (http://www.thegrcbluebook.com), the largest online directory of GRC tools on the web is excited to continue to bring our members and the public the best in educational programs in financial services", said James Bone, Executive Director.

Media Contact
James Bone, Executive Director
TheGRCBlueBook
401-451-8112
***@thegrcbluebook.com
