TheGRCBlueBook and Opal Financial Group 2017 Conference schedule begins!
Opal Group and TheGRCBlueBook kick off 2017 with two world class events in Newport, Rhode Island July 24 – 26th, 2017 at the Newport Marriott hotel.
As Opal Group's flagship event, The Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum has become Opal's largest family office event in the world. Known for its rich history and magnificent mansions, Newport, RI attracts thousands of delegates each year. The voyage begins with an annual Regatta Cup race, giving delegates an opportunity to find their inner competitor, and race across the harbor. In the course of three days, family offices, private investors, and investment managers navigate their way through the choppy waters of the past recession, while continuing to explore the best ways to map out their portfolios,"
Opal Group's annual Public Funds Conference (http://opalgroup.net/
Members of TheGRCBlueBook will receive discounts to attend and experience some the most informative training and discussions impacting the financial services industry. Don't delay, now is the time to prepare for 2017 in what will be a transition year for markets and new challenges for the industry.
"TheGRCBlueBook (http://www.thegrcbluebook.com), the largest online directory of GRC tools on the web is excited to continue to bring our members and the public the best in educational programs in financial services", said James Bone, Executive Director.
Media Contact
James Bone, Executive Director
TheGRCBlueBook
401-451-8112
***@thegrcbluebook.com
Page Updated Last on: Jun 25, 2017