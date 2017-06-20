News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Omokoroa Dental Surgery Goes Through a Revamping Under New Ownership
With new ownership and a new team of dentists now operating at the Omokoroa Dental Surgery, a new vision has been set for the practice to give clients advanced dental services.
The clinic's new vision is to now provide the clients with affordable yet modern and advanced dental services that are optimized for utmost comfort and promising results. Reportedly, the clinic has upgraded their facility with new state-of-the-
"Our goal is to provide patients in Omokoroa and surrounding communities with affordable dental services. We charge average New Zealand prices for all our services," stated a clinic spokesperson in a press statement.
The spokesperson further added, "We take pride in using the most advanced equipment and the latest techniques to design and create solutions specific to our patients' needs and preferences."
More details can be seen on the official clinic website at https://www.omokoroadental.co.nz/
Contact
Omokoroa Dental Surgery
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse