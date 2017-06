Omokoroa Dental Surgery Goes Through a Revamping Under New Ownership

With new ownership and a new team of dentists now operating at the Omokoroa Dental Surgery, a new vision has been set for the practice to give clients advanced dental services.

-- Omokoroa Dental Surgery has been under new ownership since March 2017 and the practice has reportedly gone through a lot of changes. The practice now boasts a team of new, highly-skilled dentists who have years of extensive experience in the field.The clinic's new vision is to now provide the clients with affordable yet modern and advanced dental services that are optimized for utmost comfort and promising results. Reportedly, the clinic has upgraded their facility with new state-of-the-art equipment to provide high-quality services."Our goal is to provide patients in Omokoroa and surrounding communities with affordable dental services. We charge average New Zealand prices for all our services," stated a clinic spokesperson in a press statement.The spokesperson further added, "We take pride in using the most advanced equipment and the latest techniques to design and create solutions specific to our patients' needs and preferences."More details can be seen on the official clinic website at https://www.omokoroadental.co.nz/ about-us