Moving Your Piano or Antiques Long Distance? Are They Properly Prepared?
If you are planning to move your piano or expensive antiques from one climate to another, ie Edmonton to Vancouver, there is more to it than just putting them into a truck and going. Climate changes can have negative impacts on these items.
Certain things can be done to help with this. Having a dehimidifier in the room with your piano when moving to a moist climate or humidifier when moving to a fry climate can help the items adjust. Ensuring that the items are well packed for the trip through wrapping them in proper moving pads and wraps with the inclusion of a diaper or maxi-pad placed inside of the piano will also help absorb some of the moisture. This can be especially important if there is rain or snow during the drive time. Moving trucks are not climate controlled so this can prevent a multitude of issues. This is why when you purchase new items, often you will find small pouches of moisture absorbing materials inside. Even running shoes, so if you think that it is important for your running shoes to be protected, consider your $40,000. Yamaha grand piano.
https://vimeo.com/
Hire movers that specialize in moving pianos and specialty items. They are experienced in ensureing the proper equipment, tools and processes are utilised for a safe and secure movement of such items. Just because they are furniture movers, does not mean they are well trained and experience with pianos, precious antiques or other items which require special handling.
Would you trust your car with the cheapest mechanic in town and a limited selection of tools to work with or are you going to go to a mechanic with the right tools and experience to fix your car properly. Are you going to hire a handyman with a roll of duct tape to fix your gas leak or someone who is trained and that you can have comfort knowing it is done with your safety and satisfaction as their top priority.
Regardless as to what you are moving, make sure you understand how the job will be done and that you are hiring the right company for the job. Check with the Better Business Bureau, online ratings and other resources to ensure you are getting what you think you are getting. Ensure your movers are insured and this includes WCB as if the company does not have Worker's Compensation Coverage and someone gets injured, you can be held financially responsible.
Several options for Western Canadian long distance moving with trained and experienced piano and specialty items experience include;
Canadian Relocation Specialists http://www.canadianrelocationspecialists.com
Kary Movers Ltd www.karymovers.com
For Local Services in Vancouver or Edmonton you can contact:
Kary Movers in Vancouver www.karymovers.com
Kary Movers in Edmonton www.karymoversedmonton.com
Coop's Moving in the Fraser Valley www.coopsmoving.com
BC Careful Movers Metro Vancouver & Fraser Valley www.bccarefulmovers.com
Canadian Relocation Specialists Greater Edmonton Region www.canadianrelocationspecialists.com
*Disclosure - The author of this article does work with or for all of the above companies listed in this article.
