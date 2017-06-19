News By Tag
APA launched the new Black line
Ideal for creating breathless details and for a blanket dress-up, the BLACK LINE films stem from the latest trends in the automotive market. A fundamental role is also played by APA's experience and finishing technology, as well as its knack in entwining the high quality of last generation materials and innovation.
BLACK LINE, like all APA films, stands out for its remarkable ease of application. Moreover, the "RepoTack Air Free System" technology ensures safe removal and an exceptional, trace-free repositioning, thanks to the adhesive's special micro grooves that facilitate air evacuation during use.
https://www.apafilms.com/
