 
News By Tag
* Car Wrap
* Matte Black
* Apa Films
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019


APA launched the new Black line

 
 
homeC08
homeC08
MIAMI - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- APA, the Italian manufacturer of adhesive film and a true pioneer in the field of car wrapping and customization, expands its BLACK LINE range with 2 new and stunning effects, to meet the most discerning of demands. The line offers as many as 4 black, matte films featuring Satin, Ultra Matt, Matte and Blackboard, through which it is possible to customize and reinterpret a car design with the greatest simplicity.

Ideal for creating breathless details and for a blanket dress-up, the BLACK LINE films stem from the latest trends in the automotive market. A fundamental role is also played by APA's experience and finishing technology, as well as its knack in entwining the high quality of last generation materials and innovation.

BLACK LINE, like all APA films, stands out for its remarkable ease of application. Moreover, the "RepoTack Air Free System" technology ensures safe removal and an exceptional, trace-free repositioning, thanks to the adhesive's special micro grooves that facilitate air evacuation during use.

Visit our new website (www.apa-america.com) to request your samples.

https://www.apafilms.com/new-release-black-line/

Media Contact
APA America
***@amprimaclasse.com
End
Source:APA America
Email:***@amprimaclasse.com Email Verified
Tags:Car Wrap, Matte Black, Apa Films
Industry:Automotive
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AM primaclasse CORP PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share