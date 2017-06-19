APA launched the new Black line

homeC08

-- APA, the Italian manufacturer of adhesive film and a true pioneer in the field of car wrapping and customization, expands its BLACK LINE range with 2 new and stunning effects, to meet the most discerning of demands. The line offers as many as 4 black, matte films featuring Satin, Ultra Matt, Matte and Blackboard, through which it is possible to customize and reinterpret a car design with the greatest simplicity.Ideal for creating breathless details and for a blanket dress-up, the BLACK LINE films stem from the latest trends in the automotive market. A fundamental role is also played by APA's experience and finishing technology, as well as its knack in entwining the high quality of last generation materials and innovation.BLACK LINE, like all APA films, stands out for its remarkable ease of application. Moreover, the "RepoTack Air Free System" technology ensures safe removal and an exceptional, trace-free repositioning, thanks to the adhesive's special micro grooves that facilitate air evacuation during use.Visit our new website (www.apa-america.com)to request your samples.