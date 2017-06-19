 
Omokoroa Dental Surgery Receives Positive Client Feedback after Change of Ownership

Offering an array of dental and orthodontic services, Omokoroa Dental Surgery went through a change of ownership which has apparently led to an improvement in the services being provided at the clinic.
 
 
Dentist Omokoroa | Omokoroa Dental Surgery
TAURANGA, New Zealand - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Omokoroa Dental Surgery is a renowned local practice that offers an array of modern dental and orthodontic services at affordable rates.

The clinic went through a change of ownership earlier in 2017 and according to reports, the patient feedback has improved since then. The new dentists in Omokoroa have received positive feedback and five-star ratings on their social media profiles.

"Second visit since the change of ownership. Would recommend. Professional and caring," wrote Kim Breen in a Facebook review of the clinic. Breen is a returning Omokoroa dental surgery patient who is happy with the services provided. More reviews of the clinic can be seen on their official Facebook page.

The clinic is constantly upgrading services and treatments, all the while adding more innovative and affordable treatments to their repertoire. The clinic has recently started providing the latest Fastbraces treatment which is set to become very popular in the area.

More details about the clinic and a full list of their services can be seen on the official Omokoroa Dental Surgery website at https://www.omokoroadental.co.nz/

Source:Omokoroa Dental Surgery
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Dentist Omokoroa, Omokoroa Dental Surgery
Industry:Medical
Location:Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty - New Zealand
Subject:Services
