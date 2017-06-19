News By Tag
Groundbreaking ceremony for Stazione:25, new expansion in Mt. Baker Neighborhood
Residential development designed to foster environmental sustainability and community building for residents.
A small group of partners worked with the City of Seattle to make this project possible after the City Council approved the rezone of several parcels on 25th Avenue South. Situated directly across from the Mt. Baker light rail station and adjacent to the 10-acre Cheasty Greenspace, This apartment complex is expected to quickly fill a gap for highly sought after in-city living space for the city's ever growing population.
Construction is expected to complete in summer of 2019. Stazione:25 will be the city's newest residential development and will feature many "must have" amenities that city dwellers have come to expect in Seattle. Residents will enjoy lifestyle enhancing comforts, such as; a large media room for movie showings and gatherings; a roof top deck for entertaining;
Environmentally conscious tenants will appreciate the LEED Gold Standard apartments—for their eco-friendly building features. Solar panels, high efficiency elevators, low-flow plumbing fixtures, a high efficiency HVAC system and enhanced energy conservation measures make this complex a great living choice for those who want to reduce their environmental footprint. Commuters will find that Stazione:25's location can't be beat. Located across the street from the Mt. Baker light rail station, residents will relish easy access to transportation, whether it's going to work in the downtown Seattle core or taking a direct route to SEATAC airport for their next adventure.
Property management at Stazione:25 will offer several floor plans that will include; well-appointed studios, one and two bedroom apartments with pricing starting at $1450, and affordable leasing options starting at $1,028 per month for tenants with qualifying income.
Event Location: Stazione:
Time: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
For media queries and to RSVP, contact Nancy Treder; 206-380-4000 or nancy@nancytreder.com,
Contact
Owner's Rep. - Suzanne Zahr
Mt. Baker Station Associates, LLC
***@suzannezahr.com
