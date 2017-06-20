Edify Lab-Online Platform, "Connecting People with Questions to Experts with Answers Worldwide" - to Release the 1st Issue of Edify Lab Magazine

Edify Lab Magazine; an online digital publication. Knowledge is key in the community of Edify Lab; readers stay up-to-date with top advisors of the month and learn from informative and valuable articles that cover various industries and topics. Health, law, education, business, to name a few subjects that are discussed. People encounter myriads of problems, have daily needs, and diverse interests; the magazine aims to enlighten and help curious readers when it comes to educated topics.