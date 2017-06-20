 
Liberation First Sunday: Florida Churches Aim To Secure Petitions Needed For Voting Rights Amendment

On the first Sunday in September, called "Liberation First Sunday" , Florida churches band together in a Statewide effort to secure the petitions needed to place the Restoration of Voting Rights Amendment on the November 2018 Ballot
 
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Florida Voters Campaign PAC has called upon  all Florida churches of various faiths to stage  petition gathering events or opportunities for their members to complete a petition for the Restoration of Voting Rights Amendment; poised to appear on the 2018 ballot, which can only happen if  enough petitions are received and verified by February 2018.

In Florida, over 1.5 million citizens are prevented from voting because (in the past), they were convicted of a felony offense.... many which are non violent offenses, although they have paid their debts to society, having served their time and are  tax paying citizens... still they are precluded from voting or participating in the franchise. A nation that believes in second chances, has essentially closed the door.  Having our churches rise to the occasion, we can fix that.


Regarding the importance of "Liberation First Sunday",  Michael Dobson, Chariman of the Florida Voters Campaign says, "There are times when Churches have to rise up and remind even political leaders  what is moral and just in a society.  For instance, it is moral and just for those who have paid for a mistake to be given a second chance, and as tax paying citizens be allowed to cast a vote for those who are making determinations about where their tax dollars goes. It is moral and just that when one has paid their debts to society for their mistakes, that they be given a "second chance" and be allowed to participate in the franchise that defines American citizenship. "

Mr Michael Dobson, also adds that, "the Florida Voters Campaign PAC calls  upon every elected official and community leader in Florida  to join our churches,  and support this important effort".


The Restoration of voting rights Amendment received the approval of the Florida Supreme court on April 20, 2017 after subimtting a little over 70,000  petitions in March 2017, which were required to trigger the courts review of the language. The initiative now must present to the State of Florida a total of 766, 200  verified and/or  certified petitions by February 1,  2018, before it can be placed on the November 2018 ballot. To find out how you or your church can participate in Liberation First Sunday, visit the Florida Voters Campaign PAC website at http://www.floridavoterscampaign.org

Source:Florida Voters Campaign PAC
