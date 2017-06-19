 
News By Tag
* Used Bmw For Sale
* Jidd Motors
* Used Cars Chicago
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019


Used BMW for Sale | Jidd Motors

 
 
Used BMW for Sale Jidd Motors
Used BMW for Sale Jidd Motors
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Used Bmw For Sale
Jidd Motors
Used Cars Chicago

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Used BMW for Sale Jidd Motors

In part three of our night driving series, we examine things like glare, speed limits and emergencies encountered at night.

Not what matter the time of day, glare can drastically reduce the ability to see clearly. It can even cause temporary blindness. When driving at night the most common type of glare faced is oncoming headlights, or the reflection of headlights in the rear view mirror from vehicles following.

By turning away from the glare the effects are reduced. This can be done with oncoming traffic by looking toward the right side of the road and focusing on the white traffic line on the outside edge of the traffic lane. For glare caused by headlights from behind, use a 'day-night' mirror. Or, there is not one in the car, adjust the standard mirror to reduce as much of the bright light as possible. Slowing down somewhat until your eyes recover from the glare may be good idea to allow improved reaction time.

Obviously, due to reduced visibility, driving too fast is more dangerous after dark than during the day.. At higher speeds this does not give enough time or distance to stop when something dangerous appears in the road ahead. It is smart to allow more following distance while driving at night in the event the vehicle ahead needs to make a sudden stop. Speed limits are in place for good reason. Be sure to obey them even if you are familiar with the route.

There are a number of factors involved when setting speed limits, but one of the most important is protection from the unexpected. An animal may suddenly enter the road in front of the vehicle. Possibly there is an accident ahead that recently occurred and the path may be blocked. Inclement weather could have washed out the road or bridge ahead. Someone may be distracted or suffer some sort of health issue while driving. In the event that one of these things occur, the chances of surviving would be much better at a lower, safer speed.

Bad enough during daylight, emergencies are always worse after the sun sets.  Although there is less traffic there are also fewer chances for assistance. There are fewer choices of action and far more vulnerability to danger. When driving at night, slow down, be more aware of your surroundings and carry emergency equipment in your trunk.  Things like a flashlight, flares or reflective markers, and a brightly colored vest should be available to mitigate additional hazards resulting from emergency stops.

If you're going to be driving at night, you may as well do it in style. BMW vehicles are not only stylish but a very safe choice.  When shopping for a used BMW Jidd Motors (http://www.jiddmotors.com/) is a great place to look.  They ship worldwide.

https://youtu.be/vg3fj36PTjc

End
Source:Jidd Motors
Email:***@totalfrontpage.com Email Verified
Tags:Used Bmw For Sale, Jidd Motors, Used Cars Chicago
Industry:Automotive
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
In My City PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share