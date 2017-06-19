 
VW Peoria Peoria VW - Phoenix's Premiere Dealership

 
 
PEORIA, Ariz. - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- VW Peoria Peoria VW

We hear much more and there is a ton of attention paid to drunk driving, and rightly so. What we don't hear as much about are the dangers of driving wheel when sleepy.

Studies suggest that drivers who only get only five or six hours sleep in a twenty hour period are twice as likely to crash as drivers who get seven or more. The less sleep the person behind the wheel gets, the higher the crash rate, according to findings. Drivers in who got only four or five hours of rest had four times the crash rate, almost the same result as what's seen among drunken drivers.

Prior research has shown that about twenty percent of fatal accidents involve a sleep-deprived driver. Data was drawn from police-reported crashes in which at least one vehicle had to be towed away from the accident scene, or emergency medical services were summoned. Drivers involved in these crashes were asked to report how much sleep they got in the 24-hour period preceding the crash.

We tend to give too little sleep too little attention, many studies find. More than 33 per cent of Americans don't get enough sleep on a regular basis, according to an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Besides the possibility of driving accidents, sleep deprivation can be linked to weight gain and depression. Sleep specialists generally recommend that adults get between seven and nine hours of sleep per night.

If you're feeling sleepy, stop and take a nap. By taking a short nap, ten to twenty minutes, every couple of hours on a long drive, significant safety benefits can be realized.  It's also possible to catch up on missed sleep. In a sense, anyway. With only five hours of sleep during a given night, by sleeping two hours during another part of the day, part of the sleep deficit can be achieved..

As long as you get seven to eight hours of sleep within a 24-hour period before you get behind the wheel of a car, the possibility of being in a self-induced car accident is reduced.

In the vent that you're looking for a VW Peoria Peoria VW (http://www.peoriavw.com) has an outstanding selection and great service.  Check them out.

https://youtu.be/2i1irjJwnl0

