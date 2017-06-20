 
Industry News





Face the Current Magazine announces new Brand Engagement & Influencers Manager, Clair Marie

 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Face the Current magazine is excited to name Clair Marie to the newly created position of Brand Engagement & Influencer Manager. Clair's position became effective 01 JUN 2017.

"We are really excited to have Clair join the Face the Current team," stated Sasha Frate, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Face the Current. "Clair's hard skills in social media combined with her unique athletic background make her a perfect fit for the Brand Engagement & Influencers position at Face the Current. She is exactly what we need to lead the development and execution of our social strategy."

Clair Marie, aka BASEgirl (@theBASEgirl), is a professional adventure sports athlete and a passionate vegan. Clair is recognized as one of the top female athletes within the sport of BASE jumping and she is currently pursuing a world title in mountain bike racing.

In addition Clair still manages successful careers as a model and stunt woman, appearing in commercials, print advertisements and online media.

Clair will concentrate on building a social media following and building awareness of Face the Current.  In addition, she will lead the implementation of influencer programs and campaigns, and work with Marketing & PR teams to support other strategic initiatives. Clair has also been a regular content contributor to Face the Current and will continue in this capacity.

Face the Current is a new monthly, aspirational, health-focused, lifestyle magazine delivering content on travel, culture, music, sports & fitness, health, and business from across the globe. Based in Portland, Oregon, Face the Current captivates and entertains a global community with inspiring and motivating features on extraordinary people, places and products. Currently read in more than 55 countries, our readers compose a vast and growing community of like-minded individuals who wish to share in a broader, intelligent narrative of imagining, doing and becoming more.

www.facethecurrent.com

https://basegirl.com/

Face the Current
