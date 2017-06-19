 
The Philippines' Megastar Sharon Cuneta Holds One-Night-Only Concert at Queens College, July 8

 
 
Philippines Megastar Sharon Cuneta
Philippines Megastar Sharon Cuneta
 
QUEENS, N.Y. - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Philippines' Megastar Sharon Cuneta, singer, actress, and television personality, will perform in a one-night-only concert at Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College (153-49 Reeves Avenue, Flushing, N.Y.) on Saturday, July 8, at 8 p.m. She will share the stage with comedienne Ai-Ai Delas Alas,  The Voice Philippines Kids' Antonetthe Tismo, and Hamilton: A New American Musical's Christine Allado.

Since her first appearance on the Philippine pop charts at the age of 12 with her hit songs "Mr. DJ" and  "Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko," Cuneta's career has spanned almost 40 years.  Cuneta went on to record the classic Original Pilipino Music (OPM) songs "Bituing Walang Ningning," "Ikaw," and "Maging Sino Ka Man."  She has recorded 40 albums, starred in 53 films and 10 television shows, and received numerous Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation (GMMSF) Box Office Entertainment Awards.  Her best-known movies include Dear Heart (1982), Pangako Sa 'Yo (1993), Madrasta (1996), Crying Ladies (2003), and the critically-acclaimed Caregiver (2008).  In her Queens concert, Cuneta will delight her fans by performing her classics and new songs from her upcoming album.

Filipino composer and arranger Louie Ocampo is the show's musical director who is best known for his collaborations with Cuneta and singers Martin Nievera, Regine Velasquez, and  Joey Albert. His numerous hits include "Tell Me," "Kahit Isang Saglit," and "You Are My Song."  Ocampo has also created theme songs and music for various TV shows, commercials,  and movies.

Tickets to this event range from $79 to $149, and are available online through Ticketmaster.com.  For an additional $50, fans will be treated to a VIP meet & greet/photo opportunity with the performers.  As an added bonus, fans will receive a limited edition "Sharonian Forever" T-shirt with every Ticketmaster.com transaction.

Tickets are also available at these numbers: (917) 868 6486 or (917) 502 9887.

This concert is made possible by HaloHalo USA Inc., in cooperation with NY Entourage Productions.  Sponsors include Fil-Am Who's Who, Heart's Desire Music Studio, Jo's Flowers, Philippine Airlines, Santos Transport Services (STS), and Tito Rad's Grill.

Visit HaloHalo USA on Facebook.

