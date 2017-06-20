 
Barrington Homes For Sale Real Estate Market Report From 2017. Now is the Time to Sell!

 
 
Barrington
Barrington
 
BARRINGTON, Ill. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are thinking to purchase real estate in Barrington as your primary residence or an investment property, you should read our latest Barrington Real Estate Report. The PropertyUp Inc., John Herman Team has reviewed the data and reports a a decrease month to month supply of inventory. There is a 10.456591639871 month(s) supply of inventory on the market in Barrington in May 31, 2017. Now is the Time to Sell! The average market time for a Single Family Homes to sell in Barrington last month was 93 days. It took on average 34 days to sell Barrington Condo, Townhouse or a Duplex. The number of home sales in Barrington from the May 1, 2017 through May 31, 2017 was 10.5 units. That is 1% above the number of homes sold last month in Barrington. The average price per square foot in the area is now $178/Sq.Ft, which is 10% a decline from last month.

In Barrington there were 14 units sold in May in the price range between $163,000 - $425,332 with an average of 3.1 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms and average Square footage of 1,673SF.

In Barrington there were 4 units sold in May in the price range between $425,333 - $687,664 with an average of 4 bedrooms and 2.9 bathrooms and average Square footage of 3,384SF.

In Barrington there were 4 units sold in May in the price range between $687,665 - $787,000 with an average of 4.5 bedrooms and 3.4 bathrooms and average Square footage of 3,556SF.

The low price range had the the most activity. Homes up to $163,000 - $425,332 were on the market on average 94 days and sold an average of $290,667.

If you are looking for a new home for you and your family, or looking for an investment property, you can't go wrong by getting a prime piece of real estate in Barrington. Search all Barrington homes for Sale on propertyup.com If you are considering viewing Barrington, you may want to do so now!

This listing is offered by John Herman. To see it email assistant@propertyup.com or call 847-847-4711.

For More: Visit http://propertyup.com/sale/barrington,Illinois for detail

