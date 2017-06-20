News By Tag
Barrington Homes For Sale Real Estate Market Report From 2017. Now is the Time to Sell!
In Barrington there were 14 units sold in May in the price range between $163,000 - $425,332 with an average of 3.1 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms and average Square footage of 1,673SF.
In Barrington there were 4 units sold in May in the price range between $425,333 - $687,664 with an average of 4 bedrooms and 2.9 bathrooms and average Square footage of 3,384SF.
In Barrington there were 4 units sold in May in the price range between $687,665 - $787,000 with an average of 4.5 bedrooms and 3.4 bathrooms and average Square footage of 3,556SF.
The low price range had the the most activity. Homes up to $163,000 - $425,332 were on the market on average 94 days and sold an average of $290,667.
If you are looking for a new home for you and your family, or looking for an investment property, you can't go wrong by getting a prime piece of real estate in Barrington. Search all Barrington homes for Sale on propertyup.com If you are considering viewing Barrington, you may want to do so now!
