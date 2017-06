Go Ask The Chief. Born Ready Apparel's new CG coin

Highly detailed United States Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Coin

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Military

* Uscg

* Coin Industry:

* Retail Location:

* Yorktown - Virginia - US

Contact

Born Ready Apparel

***@bornreadyapparel.com Born Ready Apparel

End

-- Born Ready Apparel is announcing the release of another United States Coast Guard coin; Go Ask The Chief. The coin is dedicated to the Chief, Senior Chief, and Master Chiefs of the United States Coast Guard. It is a highly detailed antique gold, antique silver traditionally round coin. The coin is 4 mm thick and 2 inches across.One side of the coin shows the detailed flexing bull, commonly used to represent the Chief Petty Officer and their aggressive, take charge attitude. On the back side of coin stands the three Chief Petty Officer anchors; Chief, Senior Chief, and Master Chief. Along with the Coast Guard insignia and serialization, the anchors are above a diamond plated background similar to the deck plates aboard most Coast Guard vessels. The outer edge of both sides are surrounded by nautical line.Our ValuesBorn Ready Apparel is driven by the desire to honor our fellow Coast Guard men and women. BRA strives to perpetuate the Coast Guard's Ethos by creating the best gear a sailor can buy and serving each customer as they serve this nation; with Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty. All of our apparel is made in the United States of America. Born Ready Apparel stands by our country and our fellow Coasties as our nation sails forward.Our GearAll of Born Ready Apparel's shirts and sweaters are 100% made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace, Born Ready Apparel stands by this decision out of principle. Buying materials and printing locally in CONUS helps to ensure customer quality and ensures BRA does their part in supporting local jobs and the American Dream.Our TeamThe Born Ready Apparel team of Coast Guard and military veterans play an important role in each original design. Born Ready Apparel is licensed by the United States Coast Guard Trademark and Licensing Office. Born Ready Apparel's art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Coast Guard men and women worldwide! Semper Paratus!To get this item visit:For more information on this and more bad-ass gear, visit Born Ready Apparel at www.bornreadyapparel.com Find BRA on Facebook at Born Ready Apparel (https://www.facebook.com/uscgbornreadyapparel/), Instagram, Pintrest, or Google+