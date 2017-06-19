 
Industry News





Terri Murphy Looks At Growing Trend Of 'Coming Soon' Listings

 
June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Has the time come to see an increase in your sales? You have watched as numbers have gone up and come down, but things are rarely consistent. And, to be sure, it is very difficult to have consistently good sales numbers, especially in a crowded industry like the real estate market. However, Terri Murphy is ready to help you take your sales pitch to another level, and try to give you the techniques necessary to establish yourself as a go to salesperson.

When it comes to landing sales, it is critical to keep up with the trends. And, the "coming soon" real estate listing has recently been gaining noticeable steam. These are aimed at eliminating some of the problems caused by the current high demand, low availability market. Coming soon listings allow a real estate agent to put up a property, without immediate bids coming in. This means more exposure for the seller, and usually results in more competitive bids coming in. When done effectively, coming soon listings can benefit all parties involved.

In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com.
Source:Terri Murphy
