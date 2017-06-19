News By Tag
Terri Murphy Looks At Growing Trend Of 'Coming Soon' Listings
When it comes to landing sales, it is critical to keep up with the trends. And, the "coming soon" real estate listing has recently been gaining noticeable steam. These are aimed at eliminating some of the problems caused by the current high demand, low availability market. Coming soon listings allow a real estate agent to put up a property, without immediate bids coming in. This means more exposure for the seller, and usually results in more competitive bids coming in. When done effectively, coming soon listings can benefit all parties involved.
In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference.
For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com.
