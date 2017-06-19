 
News By Tag
* Journaling
* Creative Writing
* Women
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Asheville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019


Sherri McLendon of Professional Moneta International Offers Free Journaling Series

Participants Learn How to Use Journaling as a Spiritual Practice to Forge Meaning, Manifestation and Transformation through Conversations with the Feminine Leader Within, First Mondays Monthly through June 2018
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Journaling
* Creative Writing
* Women

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Asheville - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Events

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Sherri L. McLendon, MA, of Professional Moneta International, launches a complimentary first Monday series, Journaling as a Spiritual Practice, for presence-based feminine spiritual leaders who see writing as a path to their higher calling.

Professional Moneta International, www.professionalmoneta.com, is a boutique consultancy specializing in strategic, presence-based content marketing and public relations strategies. Under McLendon's leadership, the PMI team offers business building coaching to dynamic, mission-led women entrepreneurs, as well as quality consulting in content creation, curation, and thought leadership for exceptional health, medical and environmental clients.

"The social landscape for women today is fraught with distraction," says McLendon, whose own journaling practice traces more than 25 years of her spiritual, personal, and professional development as a writer and feminine leader.

"Women find the noise of today's social and political landscape interferes with their creative processes. Often, we can't hear ourselves think. What we need now is a way to deepen our connection to our inner voice, not dull it," she says.

The series is designed for women who desire deeper understandings through strengthening their ability to:

• Work with the dynamic principle of writing as a spiritual practice
• Craft containers to access and reclaim deep wisdom
• Increase a sense of direction and purpose with life's sacred pathways
• Choose tools and timings with intention to energize writing processes
• Create increase or break through resistance by clearing blocks to growth
• Claim a writing practice as an active part of spiritual service to humanity
• Work with journals as "rich" text to abundantly access inner riches
• Bring dreams, thoughts, and ideas into the manifest world
• Use spiritual practice as a tool to recover lost aspects of the self, transmute past experiences, and integrate new understandings
• Hold space and bear witness to others' journeys and process
• Workshop journal entries to affect outcomes or reinterpret story

Journaling as a Sacred Practice is underpinned by a daily journaling practice. All participants will receive course materials and resources by email. Classes will be virtual and delivered live, with a replay link available.

The classes, designed to call forth the wisdom within, will be shared first Mondays monthly through June 2018. Support and sharing are encouraged; a closed Facebook group offers opportunity to connect and offer or receive insights. There is no charge to participate, and the classes are in a pitch free format.

Learn more and enroll at https://professionalmoneta.com/journaling/.

Contact
Katrina Bragg
***@sherrimclendon.com
End
Source:Professional Moneta International MPR
Email:***@sherrimclendon.com
Posted By:***@sherrimclendon.com Email Verified
Tags:Journaling, Creative Writing, Women
Industry:Arts
Location:Asheville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
McLendon Bylines News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share