Sherri McLendon of Professional Moneta International Offers Free Journaling Series
Participants Learn How to Use Journaling as a Spiritual Practice to Forge Meaning, Manifestation and Transformation through Conversations with the Feminine Leader Within, First Mondays Monthly through June 2018
Professional Moneta International, www.professionalmoneta.com, is a boutique consultancy specializing in strategic, presence-based content marketing and public relations strategies. Under McLendon's leadership, the PMI team offers business building coaching to dynamic, mission-led women entrepreneurs, as well as quality consulting in content creation, curation, and thought leadership for exceptional health, medical and environmental clients.
"The social landscape for women today is fraught with distraction,"
"Women find the noise of today's social and political landscape interferes with their creative processes. Often, we can't hear ourselves think. What we need now is a way to deepen our connection to our inner voice, not dull it," she says.
The series is designed for women who desire deeper understandings through strengthening their ability to:
• Work with the dynamic principle of writing as a spiritual practice
• Craft containers to access and reclaim deep wisdom
• Increase a sense of direction and purpose with life's sacred pathways
• Choose tools and timings with intention to energize writing processes
• Create increase or break through resistance by clearing blocks to growth
• Claim a writing practice as an active part of spiritual service to humanity
• Work with journals as "rich" text to abundantly access inner riches
• Bring dreams, thoughts, and ideas into the manifest world
• Use spiritual practice as a tool to recover lost aspects of the self, transmute past experiences, and integrate new understandings
• Hold space and bear witness to others' journeys and process
• Workshop journal entries to affect outcomes or reinterpret story
Journaling as a Sacred Practice is underpinned by a daily journaling practice. All participants will receive course materials and resources by email. Classes will be virtual and delivered live, with a replay link available.
The classes, designed to call forth the wisdom within, will be shared first Mondays monthly through June 2018. Support and sharing are encouraged; a closed Facebook group offers opportunity to connect and offer or receive insights. There is no charge to participate, and the classes are in a pitch free format.
Learn more and enroll at https://professionalmoneta.com/
Contact
Katrina Bragg
***@sherrimclendon.com
