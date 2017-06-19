 
Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019

Zachary Tinkle survives rain showers to race at Rockford Speedway and maintain his championship lead

During the Central States Region Super Cups fourth race program of the season, Tinkle was fastest in practice, second in qualifying, and second in the feature race
 
 
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Zachary Tinkle went out to practice testing the handling of his super cup car given that this was the first race of the season at Rockford Speedway for the Central States Region Super Cups on June 24th. Much to the delight of his team, he was fastest in practice.

Practice video:  https://youtu.be/CUeyZosR-TY

Despite an unfortunate situation during qualifying where the track sent Tinkle out for his qualifying round while the previous car took an additional cool down lap slowing Tinkle's momentum down, Tinkle qualified second fastest with a time of 17.1 seconds - just .04 seconds behind the fastest qualifier.

Qualifying video: https://youtu.be/UsiPwfbj6fY



As soon as the dash races for the evening started, the rain quickly sprinkled and then doused the track causing a rain delay of over two hours.  Because of the delay, the dashes and heat races were cancelled. With less-than-ideal track conditions after the bone-chilling showers, the Central States Region Super Cups group went on the field for the feature race with Tinkle inverted to P5 in the lineup. Within the first lap, he had made his way up to third place when a caution came out because of a spin on the track. The P2 car got a jump on the restart and got a lead on the rest of the field while Tinkle battled two cars to take the number two spot in the race, where he finished. With this finish, Tinkle maintained his lead in championship points.

Feature race video: https://youtu.be/QyORmeGuTsA

About Zachary Tinkle

Zachary Tinkle (http://zacharytinkle.com/) is a 14-year-old driving sensation based in Park Ridge, IL who currently races the #53 ½ size stock car minicup car (also known as super cups). He is the 2016 Rockford Speedway Wild Wednesday Super Cup Champion. Tinkle is the 2015 Illinois Super Cup State Champion for the Short Track Auto Racing Series (STARS) and 2015 Rockford Speedway National Short Track Champion for Super Cups. Rockford Speedway awarded him the "Lead, Follow, or Get Out Of My Way" award for his 2015 season. He's been named 2015 Most Improved Driver and 2014 Rookie of the Year for Central States Region (CSR) Super Cups. Website: www.ZacharyTinkle.com.

Source:Tinkle Family Racing
Email:***@leftpawpress.com Email Verified
