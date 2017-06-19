News By Tag
Zachary Tinkle survives rain showers to race at Rockford Speedway and maintain his championship lead
During the Central States Region Super Cups fourth race program of the season, Tinkle was fastest in practice, second in qualifying, and second in the feature race
Despite an unfortunate situation during qualifying where the track sent Tinkle out for his qualifying round while the previous car took an additional cool down lap slowing Tinkle's momentum down, Tinkle qualified second fastest with a time of 17.1 seconds - just .04 seconds behind the fastest qualifier.
As soon as the dash races for the evening started, the rain quickly sprinkled and then doused the track causing a rain delay of over two hours. Because of the delay, the dashes and heat races were cancelled. With less-than-ideal track conditions after the bone-chilling showers, the Central States Region Super Cups group went on the field for the feature race with Tinkle inverted to P5 in the lineup. Within the first lap, he had made his way up to third place when a caution came out because of a spin on the track. The P2 car got a jump on the restart and got a lead on the rest of the field while Tinkle battled two cars to take the number two spot in the race, where he finished. With this finish, Tinkle maintained his lead in championship points.
About Zachary Tinkle
Zachary Tinkle (http://zacharytinkle.com/
