Edify Lab Creates and Unveils a Diverse Way For Top Advisors To Obtain Clientele Worldwide

Edify Lab releases an impressive worldwide launch; experts, advisors, and specialists now have another option to build their business. The option? Edify Lab, an advanced platform that enables top advisors to sign-up, fill in their profile, add video, relevant information, book appointments, consult new clients via real-time video sessions, and get paid. The platform categorizes different practice areas so people can find the right expert to solve their pending inquiry with ease.