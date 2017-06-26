News By Tag
STW to Exhibit at Sensors Expo 2017 in San Jose, California, Booth 1236
STW, a premier manufacturer of mobile controllers and measurement technology, will be exhibiting at Sensors Expo 2017 (Booth 1236) to showcase innovative pressure sensors, inclinometers and other measurement solutions.
STW's sensors are highly regarded in the mobile off highway industry for their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility.
STW's pressure cells are designed for harsh ambient conditions and are known for their reliability. These sputtered thin film measuring elements have already been road tested in the European market and are being brought to the US to offer a complete solution for OEM needs.
The OEM and OPTI pressure measurement cells are stainless steel sensors. They are typically welded onto a stainless steel adaptor of the customer's choosing. The electrical connection is realized via bonding (the OPTI version) or soldering (the OEM version). The sensor can also be delivered pre-welded onto an adaptor. The OEM and OPTI measurement cells cover a temperature range of -40…+200°C / (-40…+392°
More information on the pressure cells from STW is available at: http://www.stw-
Of special interest this year are new developments in STW's thin film technology used in their pressure elements.
STW's unique thin-film technology permits the coating of material with the lowest hydrogen-related limitations during the manufacture of their own measurement cells and sensors. This alloy (316L) is outstandingly resistant to embrittlement through hydrogen, and is also the second-most frequently produced stainless steel, meaning that it is inexpensive to procure. By coating measuring cell blanks with TiON (titanium oxynitride), measurement cells with a high k-factor (gain factor) can be produced which permit the use of amplified circuits with a high signal-to-noise ratio.
The measurement cells and sensors from the 316L group, which are suitable for use with hydrogen, supplement the existing M01 pressure transmitter portfolio, which already comprises 1.5 million variations, so that the pressure and temperature of hydrogen can be measured.
Says Bob Geiger, President, STW, 'At STW, we put a lot of emphasis on finding out exactly what our customers need so that we can provide tailored solutions for them. Being at Sensors Expo helps get us face to face with customers and feel the pulse of the industry'.
Customers and industry members are invited to come to the STW booth to learn about STWs sensors. At the booth, STW will also have resources for visitors highlighting how to tap into the latest in sensor technology.
Sensors Expo 2017 is being held in San Jose, California this year from June to 27-29. STW (http://www.stw-
About STW: STW (www.stw-technic.com)
