AANS Honors Dr. Victor Kareh, MD, FAANS, with Its Continuing Education Award in Neurosurgery
CYPRESS, Texas - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Maintenance of Certification Committee of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) conferred its Continuing Education Award in Neurosurgery to Dr. Victor Kareh, MD. Dr. Kareh is a Fellow in the American Association of Neurological Surgeons which bestows upon him the designation FAANS. Dr. Kareh received the award for completing 60 neurosurgical continuing medical education credit hours from January 1, 2014 – December 31, 2016.
Dr. Victor Kareh founded the Brain and Spine Surgery Associates practice in North Houston, Texas, which also maintains offices in Cypress, Conroe and the Woodlands, Texas. The Brain and Spine Surgery Associates are full service medical centers that specialize in the diagnosis, surgical treatment, and rehabilitation of disruptions of the spine, brain, nervous system, and peripheral nerves. Dr. Kareh is known for minimally invasive reconstructive surgery to correct painful back problems. The minimally invasive reconstructive surgery is Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF). Dr. Kareh also treats complex spinal conditions and performs brain surgery, such as craniotomies on tumors.
The following are representative of conditions that Dr. Kareh treats in his spinal practice:
• Aneurysms
• Carotid Artery Disease
• Cerebral Palsy
• Cervical Spine Disorders
• Herniated Disk Hydrocephalus
• Lumbar
• Spinal Stenosis
• Pituitary
• Tumors
• Sciatica
• Brain Stroke
• Thoracic Spine Disorders
• Brain/
Dr. Kareh graduated from the Puerto Rico School of Medicine and did surgical residencies in general surgery at the Puerto Rico Medical Center and the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine. In 1984, he completed one rotation in Trigeminal Neuralgia at Massachusetts General Hospital and another in 1985 at Karolinska Institute in Sweden.
The American Association of Neurological Surgeons
The AANS strives for excellence in continuing medical education. The AANS sponsors activities encompassing prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of various disorders that impact the entire nervous system, including the spinal column, spinal cord, brain and peripheral nerves. The continuing medical education activities aim to improve neurosurgical skills in order to positively impact patient care. AANS accomplishes this through a combination of live activities, printed materials, online CME, manuscript review for journals, and joint sponsorship of activities with the various groups that AANS serves.
