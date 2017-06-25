"Nathaniel Bonney" Crowned 1st International Ambassador, Accra Ghana

DALLAS
June 25, 2017
- PRLog
-- First edition of ITSE Foundation Ghana Talent Hunt Held in Accra (24th June 2017). After a very intriguing auditions and competitive final showdown Nathaniel Bonney, a student of the University of Professional Studies emerged the winner (first ITSEGH ambassador) of the first edition of Talent Hunt (singing and rapping) competition. Organized by the ITSE Foundation Ghana, the event had 10 finalist battles for the honors. Contestants were placed in Singing and Rapping categories of which they performed incredibly. Heading the judges' desk Theophilus tetteh Narhkom a music producer/Artist expressed excitement at the display of the talent in the country and called for continuous engagement of young people in the creative industries. He was assisted as the seat by Advera Ayele Kuviejie (creative arts enthusiast) and Buckman Morton (A.KA Danny bwoy) a music engineer/producer. The First and second runner up for the event were Nketia Williams and Kingdom Onuoha respectively. They and the rest of the participants expressed heartfelt appreciation to the organizers and the opportunity to display the innate potentials. The president and vice of ITSE foundation Ghana , Samuel Bruce Boateng and Frederick Jojo Kwofie extended congratulations to winners and assured those who couldn't receive awards of the continuous support of the foundation to grooming them for subsequent platforms. "Each of you are automatically ambassadors of the ITSE Foundation Ghana and will continue to be under our radar for subsequent event and grooming platforms". CEO and Visionary Antoinette Titus states, ITSE Team Ghana exhibits true leadership in their community, congratulations to our 1st International amabassadors and all of the talent who participated are winners.For more information http://www.inthespiritcompetition.com