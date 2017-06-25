 
News By Tag
* ITSE GHANA Talent Hunt
* Inthespiritentertainment
* Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019

"Nathaniel Bonney" Crowned 1st International Ambassador, Accra Ghana

In the Spirit Entertainment ® and In the Spirit Entertainment Foundation has entered into the global arena. In the Spirit Entertainment® Accra Ghana produced an International Talent Hunt sponsored by Wina Coconut Oil an Indonesia Company.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* ITSE GHANA Talent Hunt
* Inthespiritentertainment
* Entertainment

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
* Earnings

DALLAS - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- First edition of ITSE Foundation Ghana Talent Hunt Held in Accra (24th June 2017). After a very intriguing auditions and competitive final showdown Nathaniel Bonney, a student of the University of Professional Studies emerged the winner (first ITSEGH ambassador) of the first edition of Talent Hunt (singing and rapping) competition. Organized by the ITSE Foundation Ghana, the event had 10 finalist battles for the honors. Contestants were placed in Singing and Rapping categories of which they performed incredibly. Heading the judges' desk Theophilus tetteh Narhkom a music producer/Artist expressed excitement at the display of the talent in the country and called for continuous engagement of young people in the creative industries. He was assisted as the seat by Advera Ayele Kuviejie (creative arts enthusiast) and Buckman Morton (A.KA Danny bwoy) a music engineer/producer. The First and second runner up for the event were Nketia Williams and Kingdom Onuoha respectively. They and the rest of the participants expressed heartfelt appreciation to the organizers and the opportunity to display the innate potentials. The president and vice of ITSE foundation Ghana , Samuel Bruce Boateng and Frederick Jojo Kwofie extended congratulations to winners and assured those who couldn't receive awards of the continuous support of the foundation to grooming them for subsequent platforms. "Each of you are automatically ambassadors of the ITSE Foundation Ghana and will continue to be under our radar for subsequent event and grooming platforms". CEO and Visionary Antoinette Titus states, ITSE Team Ghana exhibits true leadership in their community, congratulations to our 1st International amabassadors and all of the talent who participated are winners.For more information http://www.inthespiritcompetition.com

Contact
In The Spirit Entertainment®
***@inthespiritcompetition.com
End
Source:
Email:***@inthespiritcompetition.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 25, 2017
In the Spirit Entertainment® News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share