18th Century Antique Sterling Silver On Sales - up to 35% Off!

Georgian Silver is prized among collectors worldwide. Take a look at this exquisite piece from Nelson and Nelson Antiques of New York.

-- Wonderful English Georgian Sterling Silver Epergne 1771 (http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1359918/enlargement1359918nelson.html)Sale Price: $39,000.00Listed Price $60,000.00George III sterling silver epergne. Made by Thomas Pitts in London in 1771. Large oval basket on gadrooned shaft with pierced oval border and ribbon-tied laurel swags on 4 leaf-capped and scrolled supports. Eight branches, terminating in alternating oval and round baskets.All baskets have solid well, oval piercing, beading, and applied laurel swag with rosettes. A coherent and symmetrical design with French liveliness and ornament. Fully marked. Very good condition.Dimensions: H 17 3/8 x W 25 x D 23 1/2 in. Weight: 219 troy ounces.No cost to look!More fine HD photos at:http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1359918/Wonderful-English-Georgian-Sterling-Silver-Epergne-1771No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.See more at:"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years."All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."Steve Nelson