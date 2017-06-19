News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Book Release: A Treatise on Human Nature Hardcover – May 29, 2017 by Sumirasko (Author)
The present book is a research work by Sumirasko on two realities of human life birth and death.
• Publisher: Cyberwit.net (May 29, 2017)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 9385945971
• ISBN-13: 978-9385945977
• Package Dimensions: 9.3 x 6.2 x 0.9 inches
• Shipping Weight: 1.2 pounds
The present book is a research work by Sumirasko on two realities of human life birth and death. Many philosphers of the world are dealing with such problems known as "Problems of Outsiders".
A solution of the above problems many great minds are seeking for around the world from many centuries. An analysis of their works in a brilliant language with simplicity is the main characteristics of Sumirasko's work.
Nietzsche was born at Roecken in Sanoxy in 1844. His father like Van Gogh's was a protestant Clergyman. Recently published documents show that Nietzsche was intensely religious as a child and that during his adolescence he considered entering a monastry. We will attempt to show that the impulses that drove him to his life's work — his devaluation of all values — were at bottom, religious impulses: The later attack on Christiandom was not proper enough. But unlike Kierkegaard who attack Christianity for the same reasons. Nietzsche did not support the idea of Christianity for the same reasons. His dislike of it went to the proclaiming that its errors were fundamental, worthy to be pitched – out lock, stock and barrel. Yet all his life Nietzsche preached his ideas with a fervour of a prophet and a prophet cannot be an irreligious man. He asserted that Christians essentially are intellectually dishonest and morally lazy and that these grave deficiencies are partly accountable to what the Christian believes. Nietzsche had an alternative system of belief but what is important here is the point that Nietzsche started as a fervent Christian. In a letter written at twenty one and militantly atheistic he tells his friend Van Gorsdorff. (CHAPTER – FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE)
"If Christianity means belief in a historical person or event I have nothing to do with it. But if it means the need for salvation I can treasure it."
About the Author
I have seen myself the whole Treatise on Human Nature. The young writer Sumirasko himself researched World Literature and put before us a brilliant study one and only of its kind. Our ethical conscience finds subject suspended between time and eternity, rejecting former but unable to grasp the latter without losing its identity i.e. an individual existence. The solution exists and discussed in the book exhaustively.
A Treatise on Human Nature (Hardback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, India and through publisher's site. https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
05322552257
***@yahoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse