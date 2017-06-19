News By Tag
CAPTURED will capture your hearts
Hallie and Jackson can't catch a break. No sooner have they returned from being on the run than Jackson is kidnapped. Such is the life of a mob daughter.
CAPTURED is the second book in the RUNAWAY series by Michelle Areaux, a contemporary young-to-new adult romance adventure. Michelle Areaux is the author of many, successful contemporary young adult book, including the WICKED CRIES series. Areaux balances life as a Language Arts teacher, wife, and mother from her base in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
For more information, visit http://emsapublishing.com
