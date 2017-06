CAPTURED will capture your hearts

Hallie and Jackson can't catch a break. No sooner have they returned from being on the run than Jackson is kidnapped. Such is the life of a mob daughter.

-- After witnessing a hit ordered by their fathers in RUNAWAY, lifelong friends Hallie and Jackson run from their New York home in fear of their lives. While on the run, they discover their relationship is more than friendly. In CAPTURED, the sequel, they return home and try to resume a sense of normalcy, but there's a new kingpin in town intent on making a name for himself by extorting a piece of their fathers' business, kidnapping Jackson as leverage. Hallie and Jackson's fathers try to rescue him, but they move too slowly for Hallie's liking. Will Hallie be successful when she decides to take matters into her own hands, or will she be in need of rescuing herself?CAPTURED is the second book in the RUNAWAY series by Michelle Areaux, a contemporary young-to-new adult romance adventure. Michelle Areaux is the author of many, successful contemporary young adult book, including the WICKED CRIES series. Areaux balances life as a Language Arts teacher, wife, and mother from her base in Nicholasville, Kentucky.For more information, visit http://emsapublishing.com