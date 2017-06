'Lizardville The Ghost Story' Wins Coveted Purple Dragonfly Book Award

1 2 Purple Dragonfly Book award winner lizardville cover

-- The judges of thecontest, which recognizes excellence in children's literature, have spoken, andby Steve Altier, won 1st place in the Young Adult Fiction category."Winning any place in the Purple Dragonfly Contest is a huge honor because" explains Linda F. Radke, president of Story Monsters LLC, the sponsor of the Dragonfly Book Awards. "Competition is steep, too, because there is no publication date limit as long as the book is still in print."is a spine-tingling, edge of your seat young adult adventure story, that will keep you guessing until the very end. It retails for $9.99 and can be purchased at Barnes and Noble and Amazon websites at which books are sold.For a complete list of winners, visit www.dragonflybookawards.com The next Purple Dragonfly Book Awards contest is already underway.inal deadline for submissions is May 1, 2018. The final deadline for the Royal Dragonfly Book Awards Contest, which recognizes outstanding literature in all genres, is October 1, 2017. Is your book or product Story Monsters Approved? Kids know when they see the Story Monsters Approved seal it means children their own age enjoyed the book or product and are recommending it, too. How do they know that? Because after books and products pass the first round of judging by industry experts, they are then sent to a panel of youth judges who must also endorse the books or products before they can receive the official seal of approval. Kid-tested and judge-certified!There is no deadline for the Story Monsters Approved program. Books are sent for judging as they are received. For complete rules and submission forms for either contest, visit www.dragonflybookawards.com and click on the contest of choice.To learn more about Story Monsters LLC, celebrating over 30 years of business in Chandler, Arizona, visit www.StoryMonsters.com , email info@storymonsters.com or call 480-940-8182.