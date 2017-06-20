Country(s)
Industry News
'Lizardville The Ghost Story' Wins Coveted Purple Dragonfly Book Award
"Winning any place in the Purple Dragonfly Contest is a huge honor because in order to maintain the integrity of the Dragonfly Book Awards, a minimum score is required before a First or Second place, or Honorable Mention will be awarded to the entrant – even if it is the sole entry in a category," explains Linda F. Radke, president of Story Monsters LLC, the sponsor of the Dragonfly Book Awards. "Competition is steep, too, because there is no publication date limit as long as the book is still in print."
'Lizardville, The Ghost Story' is a spine-tingling, edge of your seat young adult adventure story, that will keep you guessing until the very end. It retails for $9.99 and can be purchased at Barnes and Noble and Amazon websites at which books are sold.
For a complete list of winners, visit www.dragonflybookawards.com.
The next Purple Dragonfly Book Awards contest is already underway. Final deadline for submissions is May 1, 2018. The final deadline for the Royal Dragonfly Book Awards Contest, which recognizes outstanding literature in all genres, is October 1, 2017. Is your book or product Story Monsters Approved? Kids know when they see the Story Monsters Approved seal it means children their own age enjoyed the book or product and are recommending it, too. How do they know that? Because after books and products pass the first round of judging by industry experts, they are then sent to a panel of youth judges who must also endorse the books or products before they can receive the official seal of approval. Kid-tested and judge-certified!
To learn more about Story Monsters LLC, celebrating over 30 years of business in Chandler, Arizona, visit www.StoryMonsters.com, email info@storymonsters.com or call 480-940-8182.
Contact
Linda F. Radke, Story Monsters LLC
E-mail: info@storymonsters.com
***@stevealtier.com
