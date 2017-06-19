Glass Watch by Orsto™ on Kickstarter

UK wrist watch manufacturer Orsto Ltd, specialists in unique horology design are launching their latest wrist watch model with a Kickstarter campaign titled 1st Affordable Glass Luxury Swiss Mechanical Skeleton Watch.

-- e.volve Business Centre, Software City, Houghton-Le-Spring, Tyne & Wear, England, June, 26, 2017 – UK wrist watch manufacturer Orsto Ltd announced today that it is raising funds via a rewards crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to put into production its latest timepiece called Glass Watch by Orsto™.The company has set out to raise a minimum $21,000 on Kickstarter to fund component supply, tooling and 1st run production of Glass Watch by Orsto™ at their dedicated assembly facility in Switzerland.The Kickstarter launch is planned for Tuesday, 27th June, 2017.Orsto Ltd are launching a brand new, never seen before style of wrist watch which is a full glass design unlike any other timepiece. This new Orsto wrist watch is appropriately called Glass Watch by Orsto™.On first sight of Glass Watch by Orsto™ the striking transparency and unique sculptured lines immediately attract your attention and on closer inspection the attention to detail is sure to impress luxury timepiece aficionados.The beautiful, fully transparent glass watch case safely houses the 'suspended' Miyota mechanical skeleton movement, which has the remarkable, attention grabbing appearance of floating in the centre of the fully sealed, water tight air space.There are many reasons why there are very few 'full' glass wrist watches brought to the market and those that have appeared being in the super exclusive price range of £44,870 up to a heady £1.4+ million per watch.The main reason is the cost to manufacture the glass component parts which require complex and time consuming production processes.Paul Gill, Orsto Ltd CEO/Director said "We pooled our extensive experience, expertise, industry connections and substantial customer feedback, into our design think tank to thrash out and bring to life, probably the most beautiful, contemporary luxury wrist watches from within the coveted Luxury Swiss wrist watch arena.No stone has been left unturned in the 'creation' of the stunning contemporary horology design which we proudly present to you as Glass Watch by Orsto™, the worlds 1st full glass watch that is affordable to all.The Kickstarter campaign gives us the opportunity to fund production of Glass Watch by Orsto™, benefit from international promotion of our brand and at the same create potential international brand ambassadors, as backers become owners and enjoy being wearers of our unique new product."Orsto Ltd was incorporated in England, UK in January 2013 as a vehicle for Design Engineer Paul Gill to continue to develop wrist based wearable technology, later to become known worldwide as 'smartwatches'.Paul Gill 55 is the CEO/Director of Orsto Ltd which has 88 International shareholders and has built up an extensive IP portfolio independently valued in 2016 at £3.5M.In 2014 Orsto Ltd created the Orsto® X3 which was the worlds 1st full android stand alone smartwatch phone, outside of Asia.In 2015 Orsto Ltd achieved international recognition for race timing at the worlds 1st Solar Boat Racing World Championships in Monte Carlo, supported by HSH Prince Albert II, President of the YCM.In 2016 Orsto Ltd launched a collection of 4 models of Luxury 'Hybrid' Smartwatches.In 2017 Orsto Ltd are launching Glass Watch by Orsto™ with a Kickstarter campaign planned to start Tuesday 27th June 2017.Orsto.com landing page with direct link to the Kickstarter Campaign Page: orsto.com/promotion