 
News By Tag
* Shared European Space
* Intelligent Transpor Systems
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Canary Wharf
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019


SELIS 2017 Athens (GR) Workshop

Setting the foundations of a Shared European Logistics Intelligent Information Space
 
CANARY WHARF, England - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The SELIS Project (http://www.selisproject.eu/) organized the "2017 Athens Workshop" and discussed European Green Logistics Strategies to be tested in 8 Individual large scale Living Labs throughout Europe.

The SELIS vision of "delivering a Platform for pan-European Logistics Applications" is on track and interesting insights emerged from the discussions.

Dr. Katsoulakos, Project Coordinator, explains that "[…]SELIS will enable accelerated digital transformation of the logistics sector through shared logistics intelligent information spaces offered as a service to each and every logistics community in Europe. ".

Dr. Tsampieris, SELIS Project Manager, states that "SELIS offerings help logistics entities continually adapt to market and technology changes, giving them a significant competitive edge.SELIS will offer a new level of accessibility to data, bringing in added security, trustworthiness and integrity to establish its credibility as a pan-EU platform of choice offering at the same time an easy way to link up and use a local logistics platform and/or existing enterprise applications contributing to the development of a global logistics ecosystem".

The SELIS mission is to create a Shared European Logistics Intelligent Information Space that will become a growing network of logistics communities, the SELIS Community Nodes, so as to facilitate the Next Generation Collaborative-Responsive-Agile green supply chains.

Media Contact
INLECOM SYSTEMS
n.tsampieris@inlecom.com
End
Source:INLECOM SYSTEMS Ltd
Email:***@inlecom.com
Tags:Shared European Space, Intelligent Transpor Systems
Industry:Shipping
Location:Canary Wharf - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share