News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Essential New Guide Provides Authoritative, Accurate and Practical Information for Lung Canc
Dispelling the commonly held belief that lung cancer is always self-inflicted, this book guides patients, their loved ones, and caregivers through diagnosis, acceptance, and treatment, and provides support and hope to those living with lung cancer.
F. Dr. Presser, long an advocate of LDCT screening for those most at risk, also looks at tests for early lung cancer detection; discusses the importance of cancer staging; examines the dizzying array of alternative and complimentary lung cancer treatments; looks at the many lung cancer risk factors; gives practical advice on coping with common emotions like "smoker's guilt," how to share a positive diagnosis with family members, and suggestions for coping with the stress of a cancer diagnosis; provides advice on dealing with the practical needs of late stage lung cancer patients; and most importantly, offers hope and encouragement to both lung cancer patients and their loved ones.
G. "Lung cancer patients are frightened and confused. They want help understanding their diagnosis, navigating the maze of treatment decisions, and guidance in putting together the right treatment plan," says Dr. Presser. Patients want to know why they got lung cancer. They want to feel empowered about making the best treatment and care decisions. They have questions about alternative and complimentary treatments. They want help coping with the emotions that accompany a cancer diagnosis. "Lung cancer therapy is evolving quickly," notes Dr. Presser. "It is important for each patient and their family members to be aware of the resources available to them. I wrote this book so patients could empower themselves with accurate, understandable information that would give them the ability to confidently participate in the decision making about their care and treatment."
H. Dr. Eric Presser has almost two decades of experience in both surgical and clinical settings. He is currently an attending thoracic surgeon at First Choice Physician's Practice in Palm Springs, California, and an associate professor at the University of California Riverside School of Medicine. Dr. Presser received a medical degree with honors from Ross University School of Medicine, and completed his surgical internship and residency at St. Vincent Hospital and Medical Center in New York City, where he was appointed to the position of chief resident. In 2006, Presser went on to complete his fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio after spending a year in cardiothoracic training at Louisiana State University in New Orleans. Dr. Presser has made significant contributions to the field of minimally invasive thoracic surgery are considerable. His approach to common medical scenarios involving lung masses, lung cancer, and pathology in the chest are widely viewed as "cutting edge," and he has pioneered new approaches for complex surgical problems that in the past have mandated days to weeks of hospitalization.
I. An Empowering Guide to Lung Cancer: Generating Media Exposure that Leads to Awareness, Growth, and Contributions ($37.00, 217 pages, 1 x 6.5 x 9.5, hardcover, ISBN: 978-1-4408-4102-
Praeger provides expert perspectives in both contemporary and scholarly nonfiction covering a range of topics and opinions in the social sciences and humanities. Their unique network of authors, scholars, researchers, and editors help to guide readers through complex issues and topics with ease. Serving researchers, undergraduates, and general interest readers, Praeger presents multiple points of view on the most relevant topics in order to inform and to advance scholarship and understanding. Praeger is a unit of ABC-CLIO, owned by the Boehm and Snyder families and operates under the direction of Ron Boehm and Becky Snyder. For more information, please visit http://www.abc-
Contact
David Nayor
***@thehungryghosts.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse