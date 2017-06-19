News By Tag
Pegeen Designs the Flower Girl Dresses for Olympic Skater, Tara Lipinski's Wedding
Pegeen.com was excited to collaborate with the flower girl dress designs for Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski and Todd Kapostasy's Wedding
Although we don't want to spoil the surprise for the designs quite yet, here is a preview of the sketch for the 2-year-old (one of 4 flower girl dresses, each one a little different). We will be sharing, when appropriate, more photos of these exquisite, custom made, exclusive fabrics and dresses created by the American designer Pegeen, just for Tara's wedding. Pegeen has made many outfits for celebrity client's children as well as royal visits and can make dresses fit for your little celebrity.
