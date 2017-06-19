 
Pegeen Designs the Flower Girl Dresses for Olympic Skater, Tara Lipinski's Wedding

Pegeen.com was excited to collaborate with the flower girl dress designs for Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski and Todd Kapostasy's Wedding
 
 
Preview of Flower girl dresses for Tara Lipinski's Wedding
Preview of Flower girl dresses for Tara Lipinski's Wedding
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- It's official.  Tara Lipinski marries the love of her life, Todd Kapostasy in South Carolina today and Pegeen.com can finally announce that we created the flower girl and junior bridesmaid's dresses for the ceremony. "We keep the confidentiality of our work with celebrities until after their events due to privacy issues.  I will say working with Tara and her mom, Pat, brought back a lot of memories for me as my mom played such a huge part during the early years of my business.  Every time I would get off the phone with the Lipinskis I couldn't help but think of the collaboration my mom and I had with Pegeen, so for me it was refreshing how Tara and her mom worked together.  Quite a few times I would get off the phone with them during a conference and shed a few tears, missing my mom so." - Pegeen's founder & head designer, Marg Hyland said.

Although we don't want to spoil the surprise for the designs quite yet, here is a preview of the sketch for the 2-year-old (one of 4 flower girl dresses, each one a little different). We will be sharing, when appropriate, more photos of these exquisite, custom made, exclusive fabrics and dresses created by the American designer Pegeen, just for Tara's wedding.  Pegeen has made many outfits for celebrity client's children as well as royal visits and can make dresses fit for your little celebrity.

Visit https://www.pegeen.com/connect/press/celebrity-weddings.html for details

