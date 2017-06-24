 
Panasonic to Offer Managed Capture Services Featuring easy.forward™ From Scan Optics

A simple and cost effective way to streamline the document scanning process and eliminate data entry
 
 
Screen Shot 2017-06-24 at 11.18.02 AM
Screen Shot 2017-06-24 at 11.18.02 AM
 
MANCHESTER, Conn. - June 24, 2017 - PRLog -- NEWARK, N.J.—November 1, 2016: Panasonic System Communications Company of North America, an industry-leading producer of best-in-class document management and imaging solutions, and Scan-Optics (http://www.scanoptics.com/), the 'paper to paperless' company, today announced the launch of a joint venture to offer cloud-based managed capture services (MCS). MCS makes it possible for organizations large or small to convert paper documents into digital information.  The solution, which is a combination of Panasonic scanner hardware and easy.forward™ software from Scan-Optics to enable the capture, classification, storage and retrieval of documents using browsers, scanners, multifunction printers (MFPs) and mobile devices.

"Organizations want to access their vital data quickly and easily, which is not possible if documents are scattered about in file cabinets, servers and emails.  We've made that simple with easy.forward™," said Scan-Optics' CEO, Warren Fisher. "We are extremely pleased to be working with Panasonic to bring this offering to market.  With the performance and quality of their scanners, and the ease of use and high accuracy of our managed capture services, customers have everything they need to convert their file cabinets, emails or documents sitting idle on a server someplace."

Whether it is tackling large back-file conversions of historical or archived documents, or staying on top of day-forward scanning requirements, Panasonic's fast and reliable hardware is the ideal complement to managed capture services provided by Scan-Optics' easy.forward™.  The combined offering is only available  through authorized Panasonic resellers.

"To me it seems obvious that document scanners and managed capture services should go hand-in-hand," said Panasonic National Sales Manager, Fred Scherman.  "Panasonic is helping our customers take that critical next step by offering a fast, easy and accurate way to capture valuable business information without all of the manual data entry.  We see great potential for easy.forward™ and Panasonic within our channel."

About Panasonic System Communications Company of North America

Panasonic System Communications Company of North America (PSCNA), Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers reliable technology solutions for government and commercial enterprises, nonprofit organizations, creative professionals and SMBs. Technologies include mobile computing devices and support services, point-of-sale solutions, video surveillance systems, video evidence capture and management solutions, professional displays, projectors, digital signage, video production equipment, and office communications and productivity solutions.

To learn more call 877-803-8492

About Panasonic Corporation of North America
Panasonic Corporation of North America provides a broad line of digital and other electronics products and solutions for consumer, business and industrial use. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and the hub of Panasonic's U.S. branding, marketing, sales, service and R&D operations.  In Interbrand's 2014 annual "Best Global Green Brands (http://www.interbrand.com/en/best-global-brands/Best-Glob...)" report, Panasonic ranked number five overall and the top electronics brand in the report. As part of continuing sustainability efforts, Panasonic Corporation of North America relocated its headquarters to a new facility, built to meet LEED certification standards, adjacent to Newark Penn Station in Newark, NJ.  Learn more about Panasonic at www.panasonic.com.

About Scan-Optics

Scan-Optics LLC, with its 65,000 sq. ft. facility and headquarters in Manchester, CT, is the "paper to paperless" company providing document management solutions and document processing outsourcing services. easy.forward™, our managed capture service platform enables the capture, classification, storage and retrieval of documents using browsers and mobile devices anytime, anywhere.

For more information about easy.forward™ Managed Capture Services, please contact Kathryn Korchari at (800) 745-6001 x386 or visit www.easy-forward.com.

