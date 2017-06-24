News By Tag
Panasonic to Offer Managed Capture Services Featuring easy.forward™ From Scan Optics
A simple and cost effective way to streamline the document scanning process and eliminate data entry
"Organizations want to access their vital data quickly and easily, which is not possible if documents are scattered about in file cabinets, servers and emails. We've made that simple with easy.forward™
Whether it is tackling large back-file conversions of historical or archived documents, or staying on top of day-forward scanning requirements, Panasonic's fast and reliable hardware is the ideal complement to managed capture services provided by Scan-Optics' easy.forward™
"To me it seems obvious that document scanners and managed capture services should go hand-in-hand,"
About Panasonic System Communications Company of North America
Panasonic System Communications Company of North America (PSCNA), Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers reliable technology solutions for government and commercial enterprises, nonprofit organizations, creative professionals and SMBs. Technologies include mobile computing devices and support services, point-of-sale solutions, video surveillance systems, video evidence capture and management solutions, professional displays, projectors, digital signage, video production equipment, and office communications and productivity solutions.
To learn more call 877-803-8492
About Panasonic Corporation of North America
Panasonic Corporation of North America provides a broad line of digital and other electronics products and solutions for consumer, business and industrial use. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and the hub of Panasonic's U.S. branding, marketing, sales, service and R&D operations. In Interbrand's 2014 annual "Best Global Green Brands (http://www.interbrand.com/
About Scan-Optics
Scan-Optics LLC, with its 65,000 sq. ft. facility and headquarters in Manchester, CT, is the "paper to paperless" company providing document management solutions and document processing outsourcing services. easy.forward™
For more information about easy.forward™
Contact
Jeff Ayers (ALCHAR for Panasonic)
***@alcharpr.com
