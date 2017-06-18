 
News By Tag
* Fashion
* Miss California
* Wedding Dress
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918

Diamond Bridal Sponsors Jacqueline Ramos

 
 
Miss California Pagent
Miss California Pagent
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fashion
Miss California
Wedding Dress

Industry:
Fashion

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
Sponsorships

SAN FRANCISCO - June 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Diamond Bridal Gallery (http://www.diamondbridalgallery.com/) is proud to sponsor Miss Citrus Heights, Jacqueline Ramos. If you don't yet know the name Jacqueline Ramos, now's the time! This 24-year old Sacramento native is a pageant winner for more than just her stunning looks—she is truly a pillar of the female community in San Francisco.

Jacqueline Ramos recently competed in the Miss Sacramento Valley and Miss California, USA pageants. She brought not only beauty and talent to the stage but also a unique voice fighting for the dignity and value of each person.

When you look at Jacqueline's resume, it's impossible not to be impressed. Her past and present are filled with volunteer work for her local community, but it's her future that really stood out to us at Diamond Bridal Gallery. Her career ambition is to form an educational foundation that emphasizes encouraging those with mental health disabilities.

Jacqueline uses the beauty found in pageantry to spread goodness in her community. Because of her strong values, Diamond Bridal Gallery is thrilled to sponsor Jacqueline's adventures in pageantry and beyond.

Furthermore, Jacqueline believes in the value of each individual. She focuses on enrichment for each and every child as they move forward in schooling and life. We love her focus on the uniqueness and specialness of each human—because we believe the same with our dresses! Diamond Bridal Gallery focuses on unique designs unlike anything you'll find anywhere else. We work with the finest designers in bridal and eveningwear to bring our ladies the most stunning array of one-of-a-kind gowns.

Jacqueline reminds us that everyone is stunning—inside and out. Diamond Bridal Gallery (http://diamondbridalgallery.com/) is proud to partner with Jacqueline on this journey to display and declare unique and rare beauty for all women!
End
Source:
Email:***@diamondbridalgallery.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Diamond Bridal Gallery PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share