News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Ponies With A Purpose" Fundraiser Benefiting Promise Ranch Therapeutic Riding
Gather the family for an interactive day full of ranch tours, riding demonstrations, a BBQ cookout, beer, pony rides, donkey cart rides, children's arts and crafts, and more. The fun Denver based foursome "SAMORA Rock-n-Rolla"
There will be a silent auction featuring an autographed photo by the Denver Bronco's Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas and for the hockey fans an all-inclusive Club Lexus Deluxe Package to the Colorado Avalanche game. Experience the new must-see exhibit, "The Edge" with a four pack to the Denver Zoo. Scrapbook enthusiasts will rejoice in a relaxing weekend at the Mountains and Memories Retreat. Other exciting items include: a Limited Edition "Sacred Grounds" print by the famous artist Bev Doolittle and a private tour of Colorado's News Leader 9 News.
Since 2009, Promise Ranch has been changing the lives of students with physical and developmental challenges through the special connection with horses. A proud parent watches her daughter engaged in a therapeutic riding session and expresses: "There is nothing that fills my heart with more joy than to watch my daughter ride her horse with a huge smile. It's an hour of pure joy."
At Promise Ranch, the dedicated staff are passionate about creating a positive environment through their vision of, "Achieving Goals, Enhancing Lives, and Healing through Horses." Horses provide unconditional love, keen intuitive and sensory abilities that guide students to open their hearts to freedom and express themselves in a non-threatening environment.
For people with physical and learning challenges, learning to ride a horse runs so much deeper than simply the exhilaration and reward. It is an opportunity to dissolve limitations by looking beyond the disability and opening doors to new possibilities.
For some students, it is the first time that they have felt the confidence of being on top of a horse looking down instead of up from a wheelchair. The gratifying sense of empowerment and purpose is unmistakable on their faces.
Currently there are 90 students enrolled in the programs at Promise Ranch Therapeutic Riding and over 30 people on the waiting list for hippotherapy.
Hippotherapy is a form of treatment that uses the horse's movement to increase core and trunk strength, and balance. The natural three dimensional movement of a horse's pelvis mimics that of a person walking on the ground. While riding, participants must constantly make adjustments to find stability.
Some of the significant gains in hippotherapy include: improve overall muscle tone, posture, range of motion, flexibility, and language skills. Being engaged in a stimulating environment and feeling fulfilled fuels opportunities to share in stories with friends and family.
Tickets for the fundraiser are available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/
Help secure the future of Promise Ranch!
Contact
Sharon Tiraschi
***@prtr.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse