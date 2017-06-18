YCGQ to perform with Mally Mall at BET Awards pre party tonight

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.
- June 24, 2017
- PRLog
-- YCGQ, the young trap rap group recently signed to Hood And Associates are certainly getting some quick exposure since signing to Hood And Associates (Weston "Ditch" Frey & Randolph Hood) management and record label less that a week ago. The duo trap rappers have perfected a trap southern sound mixed with a West Coast mindset as one is from New Orleans, Louisiana and one is from Long Beach, California. Their style has been put in the same genre as: Famous Dex, Migos, Lil Yachty, and the smooth style of Rae Sremmurd. Now the group will perform at platinum producer Mally Mall's (Migos, Drake, French Montana, Tyga, Wiz Khalifa) Bet Awards Pre Party at Couture Hollywood, California tonight, Saturday June 24th 2017 at 10:00pm. Couture is located at 1640 N Cahuenga in Hollywood, California. YCGQ will release a full album very soon with Hood And Associates on Universal Music Group. YCGQ can be found on Instagram @realycgq . Hood And Associates can be found on Instagram @hoodassociates . YCGQ signed to the label after recently being discovered as trap rap prodigies too good for the label to pass out, with a running start on BET Awards weekend the duo is off to a major start. www.hoodandtalent.com