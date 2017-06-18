 
News By Tag
* Ycgq
* Ycgq Hood And Associates
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hollywood
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918


YCGQ to perform with Mally Mall at BET Awards pre party tonight

 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - June 24, 2017 - PRLog -- YCGQ, the young trap rap group recently signed to Hood And Associates are certainly getting some quick exposure since signing to Hood And Associates (Weston "Ditch" Frey & Randolph Hood) management and record label less that a week ago. The duo trap rappers have perfected a trap southern sound mixed with a West Coast mindset as one is from New Orleans, Louisiana and one is from Long Beach, California. Their style has been put in the same genre as: Famous Dex, Migos, Lil Yachty, and the smooth style of Rae Sremmurd. Now the group will perform at platinum producer Mally Mall's (Migos, Drake, French Montana, Tyga, Wiz Khalifa) Bet Awards Pre Party at Couture Hollywood, California tonight, Saturday June 24th 2017 at 10:00pm. Couture is located at 1640 N Cahuenga in Hollywood, California. YCGQ will release a full album very soon with Hood And Associates on Universal Music Group. YCGQ can be found on Instagram @realycgq . Hood And Associates can be found on Instagram @hoodassociates . YCGQ signed to the label after recently being discovered as trap rap prodigies too good for the label to pass out, with a running start on BET Awards weekend the duo is off to a major start. www.hoodandtalent.com
End
Source:Hood And Associates
Email:***@hoodandtalent.com Email Verified
Tags:Ycgq, Ycgq Hood And Associates
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lethal Tender Music LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share