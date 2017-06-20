Chris Von Weinberg to hand over the reins to film professor Damon Blalack

Los Angeles- Being a music artist manager can be a demanding job that requires to have many skills and to be able to juggle lots of different tasks at once. Put simply, a music artist manager is kind of like a shepherd.

Contact

Von Weinberg

***@vonweinberg.com Von Weinberg

End

-- After 5 years of working with William and Anais Yeager, Chris Von Weinberg is hadning over the responsibility to Damon Blalack.Chris Von Weinberg was responsible for the production of the documentary "The Film That Changed The World" which won "Most Inspirational"movie award at the Red Dirt International Film Festival in 2015. Chris also established the Surf Jazz Record Label, and produced the film "Billy Yeager The Ineffable Enigma."Damon Blalack is a film professor, filmmaker, Ph.D. candidate of Film Studies at Queen's University, Belfast Ireland, and Founder/Executive Director of the Red Dirt International Film Festival.His passion of seeing positive change in the world was borne out of seeing films such as Happy (2013), I AM (2011), and The Film That Changed The World (2015), the latter of which premiered and was awarded as Most Inspirational Film at the Red Dirt International Film Festival. Through this film, he became aware of the Yeagers' mission "to help those who cannot help themselves", and desired to assist them in any way possible; when the position of manager came open a few years later, it was a natural move for Blalack."I am honoured to be stepping into the role of manager for the Yeagers, whose mission is one that unites the arts and the need for healing within the World. It is my desire to help facilitate such positivity around the planet, and certainly films, music, sacred tones, and new perspectives and awareness are key to that. As their Film That Changed The World (2015) impacted me as heavily as it did, I look forward to what other avenues their art and compassion for all people will come forward in the future years; to help drive such a movement is certainly an answer to my own prayers of change".Chris Von Weinberg and Damon Blalack will also be working together to complete another venture that Chris initiated, a music-news publishing online service that allows artists a way to directly sell and distribute their music at no cost, sharing no percentages of sales, keeping 100% of their royalties.Chris was also publisher and managing editor for the magazine Malibu Beach LA news from 2009 until 2015; Malibu Beach LA news was a print magazine that featured trends in fashion, film, music and art and was distributed exclusively throughout the regions of Carbon Beach Club, Malibu Beach Colony, La Costa Beach & Tennis Club, Carbon Mesa, Puerco Canyon and Malibu's La Costa Beach.