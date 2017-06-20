Country(s)
Ghostwriting Service Announces Free First-Look Book Evaluation
John DeSimone, a best-selling memoir and self-help ghostwriter, announces his new Free First-Look Book Evaluation as part of his Ghostwriting Services.
Most authors want their book to be read as widely as possible. It is imperative that authors release their best possible book into the marketplace. Publishing is too competitive to release an inferior book. The First-Look Book Evaluation is a Ghostwriting Service designed to put authors on the best path to publication.
A professional book evaluation typically costs $1000 to $2000 or more. The free First-Look Book Evaluation will help struggling first-time authors reach their goal of writing a publishable book. No author wants to produce an inferior book. Every story or expert's presentation of their professional skills and knowledge deserve the best version possible.
Since books are forever, no one should publish a book with a professional evaluation.
A professional book evaluation of a non-fiction book is high-level survey over the entire book to examine the essential elements of a successful book. It is not a copy edit:
For self-help books, Mr. DeSimone will evaluate key elements:
· The Tone: This is the author's attitude toward the writing as well as the intended audience. Academic, popular, and professional audiences all require a different tone.
· Audience:
· Subject Matter: Does the author present the topic in an easy to understand way. Is it presented logically, or are their gaps in the logic of the presentation.
· Organization. Does the structure of the book makes sense, or can it be improved?
For memoirs (https://www.johndesimone.com/)
· Narrative Arc: All successful memoirs have a defined narrative arc.
· Scenes and sequels: Does the author develop the full emotional and dramatic effect of the
· Narrative Quality: Can the writing be improved or is it already of the highest quality?
Each free book evaluation will include a three-page written evaluation.
A professional ghostwriter who helps first-time authors, John DeSimone will evaluate manuscripts for a limited time for a limited time for free. Only one manuscript per author, please.
John DeSimone, a professional ghostwriter for many years, assists first-time authors to work through these first-draft issues with his new service. His full bio and a full list of his ghostwriting services can be found here. He can be reached at jrd@johndesimone.com
