Brighton Publishing releases "Terminagenesis" from novelist John Russell Marshall

"John Russell Marshall has found the mark again with Terminagenesis. Filled with charismatic, brilliant characters and a masterful control of pacing and story structure, this is a book that will keep you reading late into the night."

Terminagenesis

Contact

Don McGuire

***@brightonpublishing.com Don McGuire

End

-- Brighton Publishing proudly announces the eBook release offrom novelist John Russell Marshall in the third installment of.The eBook is now available from eBook vendors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other leading book retailers. The print edition is scheduled for a fall-2017 release and will be distributed through Ingram, the world's largest wholesale book distributor, in addition to worldwide availability through the Espresso book machine network.Synopsis: In the third installment of the, the intergalactic warrior and space traveler has passed away, leaving his son, John to continue his adventures in space. Joe's bio-mechanical robot companion, Duke, has been transformed into a more humanlike creature with an intelligence that vastly outpaces that of humanity. When Duke follows the programmed orders of his former master, and informs John about his fathers' and ancestors' abilities, a spark is lit in John, and he decides to follow in his fathers' footsteps.After preparing the most advanced spaceship and weapon system their collective intelligence can create, John and Duke venture out into space to seek new planets and to make friends with new races. Just as his father did, John offers help to a myriad of creatures who are not as intelligent or advanced as mankind and they meet a few who are more intelligent. John and Duke also find themselves in awkward and often dangerous encounters with strange creatures.After making their way back to Earth, John is faced with a number of obstacles, including warning the leaders of Earth about an impending war with a violent race he and Duke encountered while they were trapped in an alternate universe."John Russell Marshall has found the mark again withFilled with charismatic, brilliant characters and a masterful control of pacing and story structure, this is a book that will keep you reading late into the night," said Brighton Publishing.Video Trailer:John resides in Arizona with his family, and is currently working on the fourth installment of the Series.