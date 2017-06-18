News By Tag
Rico Hawaiian Style-Fear And Mayhem In Hawaii
In December 2015 Hawaii Fed Judge Michael Seabright's clerk threatened to destroy a request for a Grand Jury and later pretended to submit it to the Grand Jury. In May 2017 its discovered that the Grand Jury Affidavit was never processed.
Benish said he called the clerk to inquire as to what authority she had to justify distroying a court document. The clerks answer was, "Its a general opinion."
Benish sent an email directly to Judge Seabright asking him the same question. "Under what authority gives your clerk the authority to distroy court documents or communications to a Federal Grand Jury./" "And was this threat authorized by you/" Benish said he did not receive a reply directly from Seabright but in January 2016 he received a phone message from Seabrights clerk that the Affidavit would be processed and given to the Grand Jury.
Benish said that over a year later it appeard that no investigation had begun as no witnesses had been contacted, nor had any of the victims been contacted.
In May of 2017 Benish sent an email to Seabright's clerk Lian Abernathy asking for some sort of document that would prove that the affidavit had been transmitted to the Grand Jury. Abernathy responded that she could not provide any documents relative to a Grand Jury Investigation.
Benish said that several emails with Abernathy transpired and finally in one of them, Abernathy admitted that she did not process the Affidavit at all but instead made a phone call to the US Attorney's office and did not remember who she spoke with.
In an effort to verify what Abernathy had said, Codefore Publishing processed a Freedom of Information request to the Court, the FBI and the Hawaii US Attorney's office. All responded that it was confidential and could not provide any documents. Codefore also checked in the PACER web site. PACER is a site that contains links to all court documents filed with the HI Federal court.
There was no Affidavit or Grand Jury Document registered in the PACER web site.
Benish said that concealing, distroying or altering Court Documents is a Federal Crime punishable by 3 years in prison. The investigation is ongoing.
This case can be viewed in its entirity on a 4 part video documentary on Youtube. https://youtu.be/
Interviews can be scheduled at codefore@aol.com
