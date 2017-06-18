Lead Connector Gives Your Business a Leg-Up

Directs Leads from Your Facebook Ads to Your Mailbox; Grows business

-- The phenomenal reach of Facebook should normally make it an extraordinary advertising platform for businesses, but often doesn't on account of delay in responding to the leads generated. However, by using Lead Connector's ability to sync one's Facebook ad leads with one's email, one can obtain the leads in one's mail box in real time. What's more this service is absolutely free of cost.No longer does one have to worry about chasing leads generated by one's Facebook ads, and these conveniently come to you. Besides one no longer has to bother about downloading CSV files every time one wants to find out the status of one's leads as the updates come through one's email. The biggest advantage of course is that there is no time gap between the generation of leads and one's receiving of them, enabling one to act on them on time.Apart from the above Lead Connector also helps your business integrate with third party applications like Auto Responder, Radius, Infusion Soft, Mail Chimp, Radius, SalesForce, Google Contact and Constant Contact enabling one to be as digitally savvy a marketer, as is possible. What's more the Lead Connector team is constantly adding new integrations to make their customers' marketing outreach even more impactful. Lead Connector is without the shadow of a doubt the easiest Facebook leads linking tool that one will ever find. One can sync one's email with one's Facebook ad for absolutely free for life for a single account. Small businesses can sync up to three accounts for just $4 a month, while the $9 a month best value for money package lets one sync as many as 10 accounts. Marketing agencies on the other hand can sync an unlimited number of accounts for $45 a month.Using Lead Generator is absolutely safe and confidential in that there is no storing of lead details involved. The interface is easy to use and one can get in touch with customer service 24x7. Says Amy W, the CEO of Lead Converter, "One hears so much of the gargantuan reach of Facebook, but most businesses don't really leverage it the way they should be entirely on account of the delay in responding to leads generated by Facebook ads.Lead Converter takes care of this problem in one fell swoop, by aligning Facebook ad generated leads with one's email account, which lets advertiser respond to lead enquiries in real time. One can even sync one's Facebook ad generated leads with one's CRM, auto responder and webinar platform to really make one's marketing process super-efficient.The impact of leveraging the full potential of Lead Generator is awesome and usually causes a paradigm shift in one's ability to do business. You really have to be able to use Lead Generator to fully appreciate its full impact."The fact that businesses that have used Lead Generator are over the moon with the results that it has obtained them is apparent from the gushing and effusive testimonials that reach the offices of Lead Generator on a daily basis. It is not surprising, considering that the cut-throat competition faced by most businesses for market share requires for them to do their utmost to gain customers. In Lead Generator they see a valuable ally that can help them stay ahead of their business rivals.With nearly a quarter of the world's population as its users, Facebook is the ultimate advertising medium, but one wouldn't quite know that on account of indifferent results obtained by inefficient utilization of Facebook ad generated leads. Lead Generator takes care of this problem in the most comprehensive way possible and allows businesses irrespective of size harness the full potential of Facebook advertising.Given its potential, it cannot be that Lead Generator will not become one of the world's most important digital marketing tools. This is already evident in the way that this service is gaining subscribers in extremely large numbers on a daily basis. Going forwards the name Lead Generator will be used quite commonly by advertising and marketing managers around the world. Therefore the right time to start using this service is now and right away.With more and more people using Lead Generator, it makes sense to not surrender strategic advantage to others and instead become one of the pioneering organizations to take advantage of this super product. Not doing so in time could lead to substantial loss of business in the times ahead.Amy WLead Generatorleadsconnectorapp@gmail.comTel Aviv IsraelVipin LabrooTop Inspiration PR