Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918


New Mixed Media Art By Anne Nordhaus-Bike On View: Show Opens Friday, July 7

'How To Build A Mountain' mixed media work showcases Nordhaus-Bike's new artistic direction, explores themes of permanence and impermanence.
 
 
How To Build A Mountain, mixed media, by Chicago artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike.
How To Build A Mountain, mixed media, by Chicago artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike.
 
CHICAGO - June 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike will exhibit new mixed media work in Reunion II at Woman Made Gallery (WMG) in Chicago, opening Friday, July 7. The Reunion II group exhibition is part of WMG's 25th anniversary year celebration.

Curated by WMG co-founder Beate Minkovski, Reunion II features work by 51 of the gallery's artist members as a salute to member artists across the years and the growing visibility of women's art in the world. Nordhaus-Bike, a longtime WMG member, will display one of her latest mixed media works, "How To Build A Mountain."

"I'm delighted to be part of this exhibit and to celebrate Woman Made Gallery and its accomplishments over the past 25 years," said Nordhaus-Bike. "The piece I'm exhibiting reflects the very latest direction for my work, and I'm so excited to share it with the public for the first time in this exhibition."

Nordhaus-Bike's piece combines collage with cotton thread, crocheted thread, and delicate unryu ("cloud dragon's breath") paper. "I've been exploring themes of permanence and impermanence and the spiritual origins of our material reality through the paradox of delicate and even fragile materials used to represent some of our planet's most heavy and "earthy" features, namely mountains," Nordhaus-Bike explained.

Opening Reception: Friday, July 7, 6 - 8 p.m.

The opening reception for 'Reunion II' is on Friday, July 7, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. Works are on display through Saturday, August 12, 2017.

All events are free and open to the public.

Woman Made Gallery is located at 685 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60642. Hours are Thursday and Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 312-738-0400.

For more details about the show and about Anne Nordhaus-Bike, visit Nordhaus-Bike's website at https://artistanne.com/363/showing-my-art-next-exhibit-op...

About Anne Nordhaus-Bike

Anne Nordhaus-Bike is a painter and mixed media artist based in Chicago. In addition to exhibiting her work in solo and group shows, she been active as an arts writer, speaker, and performer/presenter since the 1980s. Her work has garnered various awards, and she is included in the Women's Hall Of Fame's "Wall Of Fame."

For more information, visit her website at https://artistanne.com

ANB Communications
***@anbcommunications.com
Click to Share