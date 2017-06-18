News By Tag
The Benefits of Antique Appraisals
Whether you're planning on selling your antique, obtaining the proper insurance coverage, or to just know what it's worth, getting a legal Appraisal Report is the best way to go. In order to get an Appraisal Report, you must first find a certified, designated Appraiser. When I say designated, I mean an Appraiser with a CPPA (Canadian Personal Property Appraiser) designation. DB Appraisals Ltd only hires Appraisers with this designation.
HOW TO GET AN ACCURATE APPRAISAL
To get accurate Antique Appraisals, one must figure out the Fair Market Value of the asset. Some of the factors involved to get this value are; condition, age, colour, finish, material, providence, size, detail, marketplace, to just name a few. A qualified appraiser will be able to make the adjustments for all these factors and apply them to a value for the asset in an Appraisal Report. By hiring someone who is not a designated Appraiser, you run the risk of getting an inaccurate appraisal that is not recognized by insurance companies, lawyers, the CRA, or other agencies.
While the Appraiser is researching your antique, there is likely information discovered about the asset that you are not aware of. Some of the things discovered could be the date of manufacture, where it was made, what it is made of, how rare it is, etc. By having this information, it can make selling the asset easier by being able to give some background to the potential buyer detailed within the appraisal report.
An Appraiser can also offer advice, or their opinion, of how to properly maintain or store your antique safely. This way it will not lose it's value, but possibly increase in value, over time. Some suggestions may be as simple as keeping it out of direct sunlight, to keep it's original finish, or to not touch it with bare hands.
WHAT CAN ANTIQUE APPRAISALS BE USED FOR
Having Antique Appraisals preformed on your antiques can also be used to obtain sufficient insurance coverage, in the unfortunate event of fire, flood, or theft of your antiques. Having an Appraisal Report of your antiques before the unthinkable happens, will get you a higher settlement offer from your insurance company than without one. The insurance company will also not dispute ownership of the assets, giving you your settlement quicker, with less hassle.
If you're in the need of getting your antiques appraised, contact DB Appraisals Ltd. All our appraisers are professional, qualified and have the CPPA designation. We can appraise one antique or a whole collection. Once the Appraisal is complete, you will receive an appraisal report. Within this Report you will get detailed information regarding your antique's origin, age, place of manufacture, condition, appraised value and more. All our Appraisal Reports are recognized in a Court of Law, by the CRA, financial institutions, Insurance companies and other agencies. Visit my website at https://dbappraisalsltd.ca/
