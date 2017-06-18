 
News By Tag
* OnePlus 5 Mobile Cover
* OnePlus 5 Mobile Cases
* OnePlus 5
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mobile
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Okhla
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918


Newly Launched Trendy OnePlus 5 Mobile Covers With Clear Protection

 
 
one_plus_5
one_plus_5
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* OnePlus 5 Mobile Cover
* OnePlus 5 Mobile Cases
* OnePlus 5

Industry:
* Mobile

Location:
* Okhla - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Products

OKHLA, India - June 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Printland, the leading online printing superstore announces latest sleek and slender mobile cases of high grade plastic material for OnePlus 5 smartphone to protect against accidental drops and bumps to keep it safe and sound.

The stunning OnePlus 5 phone is elegantly designed with newest features wide display and amazing camera quality to let the users enjoy highly sophisticated phone. The OnePlus 5 Mobile Covers retains the texture and pattern to set a flawless appearance of the phone in the glare of the public. The OnePlus 5 Back Cases are scratch-resistance that can withstand any kind of abrasion. The covers can be easily installed and removed without any discomfort.

OnePlus 5 Covers are available in striking colours and designs, and offers an overall protection against scratch, dust, stains and unnecessary drops to maintain the appearance of the phone for a prolong period of time. Addition to this, Printland provides options for customizing the back covers with innovative and unique designs to exhibit the flow of ideas on the covers. There are huge collections of trendy and cool OnePlus 5 mobile cases available in various colours at Printland to let you pick out your favourite cover.

The starting price of OnePlus 5 Mobile Back Covers and Cases starts from RS 399 only. Get exclusive collection of classy and designer OnePlus to enclose your asset perfectly to give a splendid appearance in the surroundings. The covers are available in excellent quality and printing to enhance the appearance of the phone more beautifully. For More Details Please Visit - http://www.printland.in/items/oneplus+5+mobile-phone-cove...

http://www.printland.in/items/nokia+6+mobile-phone-covers...

Contact
Aditya Tripathi
01165006585
***@printland.in
End
Source:Printland.in Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@printland.in
Posted By:***@printland.in Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Online Photo Printing Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share